Conor McGregor brings of Khabib’s late father while reacting to Usman Nurmagomedov’s failed drug test

Conor McGregor has brought up Khabib’s late father while reacting to Usman Nurmagomedov’s failed drug test.

Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0 MMA) is Bellator’s reigning lightweight titleholder.

It was revealed that following his most recent victory over Brent Primus (12-3 MMA) this past October, Nurmagomedov tested positive for a banned substance. The fight has since been ruled a no-contest.

Also, as a result, the Russian has been suspended for six months and allotted a fine of $50,000 by the California State Athletic Commission. Nurmagomedov has also been disqualified from the Bellator Lightweight Grand Prix.

Nurmagomedov took to ‘Instagram’ with the following statement:

“The results of my test revealed a prohibited substance that entered my body through medications, prescribed to me by a doctor. A few months before my fight, I was undergoing treatment, but unfortunately I did not notify the athletic commission in advance.”

The news of the failed drug test did not go unnoticed by Conor McGregor.

McGregor has a history with the Nurmagomedov camp, having shared the Octagon with all-time great Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) in October of 2018 at UFC 229. That bout resulted in a submission loss for the Irishman.

When given the chance, Conor McGregor likes to take shots at his former rival, and the Nurmagomedov team, including Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA).

The Irishman took to ‘X‘ with the following statement concerning the failed drug test:

“I am not one bit surprised upon hearing another of the nurmagomedov team testing positive for steroids. Hypocrites of the highest order.”

Continuing, in another post to ‘X’, McGregor stated:

khabib might just come out of retirement if conor keeps this up pic.twitter.com/Q99bGug0dB — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) November 13, 2023

“Steroids are HARAM! The shame of Allah hangs over the nurmagomedov clan. Cheaters! Abdulmanap is doing tumbles in his grave.”

This is not the first time McGregor has spoken about Khabib’s deceased father. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was a renowned combat sambo coach in Russia and was credited with the success of both Khabib and Makhachev. Abdulmanap passed away in 2020 at the age of 57.

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) is expected to make his return to the Octagon to fight opposing TUF coach Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) in 2024.

What do you think of Conor’s commentary regarding the failed drug test? Do you agree that he should be bringing up the deceased Abdulmanap?

