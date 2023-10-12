UFC’s Hunter Campbell claims USADA may be “legally liable” for what they did to Conor McGregor

Hunter Campbell, a UFC executive, didn’t like what USADA did to Conor McGregor.

After Conor McGregor broke his leg, it was well-documented that he was out of the USADA testing pool. As it got closer to him making a return, the Irishman claimed being in the testing pool for six months didn’t matter and he would fight when he wanted to.

However, the UFC never claimed that was the case but USADA announced this week their partnership with the UFC is over and took aim at Conor McGregor in the press release.

“We can confirm that Conor McGregor has re-entered the USADA testing pool as of Sunday, October 8, 2023. We have been clear and firm with the UFC that there should be no exception given by the UFC for McGregor to fight until he has returned two negative tests and been in the pool for at least six months. The rules also allow USADA to keep someone in the testing pool longer before competing based on their declarations upon entry in the pool and testing results,” USADA’s statement started.

“Unfortunately, we do not currently know whether the UFC will ultimately honor the six-month or longer requirement because, as of January 1, 2024, USADA will no longer be involved with the UFC Anti-Doping Program,” the statement continued about Conor McGregor.

Now, following USADA’s statement, UFC executives Hunter Campbell and Jeff Novitzky spoke to the media and took aim at the company for what they did and said about Conor McGregor.

Campbell says that what USADA have done to Conor McGregor is disgusting and that they may be legally liable for it. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 12, 2023

Campbell says that testing will continue through the end of the year and that in the new year, they will launch a new program. Campbell says that the way USADA have treated McGregor is different from how they have treated any other athlete in the past. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 12, 2023

It didn’t stop there as Hunter Campbell says USADA knew Conor McGregor wasn’t fighting in December but still took aim at him in the press release.

Campbell: Conor says a lot of crazy s—. But USADA knew in August there wouldn't be an exception made for McGregor with the program. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) October 12, 2023

“Conor says a lot of crazy s—. But USADA knew in August there wouldn’t be an exception made for McGregor with the program… McGregor allowed USADA to get media coverage they would not normally get. They used an athlete as a vehicle to advance a false narrative. I think it’s incredibly unethical.”

As of right now, Conor McGregor hasn’t responded to any comments made.