Dustin Poirier weighs in on the UFC’s split with USADA

UFC fighter Dustin Poirier has given his thoughts on the promotion’s recent split with USADA.

Last month, it was announced that USADA and the Ultimate Fighting Championship will be ending their working relationship. Their association with one another will conclude in January 2024, following a pretty public fallout between the two companies.

A parade of fighters and pundits, as you can imagine, had some thoughts on this story. Some were in favor of the move, whereas others were concerned about the impact it would have on drug testing.

One person who was recently asked about the subject is none other than Dustin Poirier. As always, ‘The Diamond’ had a solid response.