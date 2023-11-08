Dustin Poirier weighs in on the UFC’s split with USADA

By Harry Kettle - November 8, 2023

UFC fighter Dustin Poirier has given his thoughts on the promotion’s recent split with USADA.

Dustin Poirier

Last month, it was announced that USADA and the Ultimate Fighting Championship will be ending their working relationship. Their association with one another will conclude in January 2024, following a pretty public fallout between the two companies.

RELATED: USADA ANNOUNCES THEIR PARTNERSHIP WITH THE UFC WILL END IN JANUARY 2024

A parade of fighters and pundits, as you can imagine, had some thoughts on this story. Some were in favor of the move, whereas others were concerned about the impact it would have on drug testing.

One person who was recently asked about the subject is none other than Dustin Poirier. As always, ‘The Diamond’ had a solid response.

Poirier’s USADA thoughts

“It is what it is, man,” Poirier said. “I’m an athlete, I don’t make the decisions on behalf of the company. I just hope whatever new testing program and regimen they’re gonna use catches the guys who are actually cheating. Not the tainted stuff, none of that stuff. The people who are deliberately cheating or using anabolic steroids or some kind of performance-enhancing drugs. I hope whatever new program they go to catches these guys.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

There are certainly some questions that still need to be answered on this topic, and that goes without saying. Whether it be Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor or another elite fighter, they’ll want to be well aware of what the future holds in this department.

Either way, we can expect this story to pick up in the weeks and months ahead.

Do you agree with the comments made by Dustin Poirier? What do you believe is going to be next for the UFC when it comes to testing? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Dustin Poirier UFC USADA

Related

Matt Frevola

Matt Frevola hopes Benoit Saint-Denis tries to grapple him at UFC 295, believes it's a "perfect fight" for him

Cole Shelton - November 7, 2023
Jason Knight
Randy Costa

Jason Knight expects to make Randy Costa "quit" at Gambred Bareknuckle MMA, hopes UFC call comes next

Cole Shelton - November 7, 2023

Jason Knight will be fighting for the first time since he competed on The Ultimate Fighter.

Mayra Bueno Silva
UFC

Mayra Bueno Silva claims news of her being cut is "bullshit," says UFC 297 title fight still on

Cole Shelton - November 7, 2023

Mayra Bueno Silva says she will still be fighting for UFC gold on January 20 at UFC 297.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall admits knee injury made him want to "quit" MMA: "I didn’t want to carry on"

Cole Shelton - November 7, 2023

Tom Aspinall admits he wanted to quit MMA after he tore his ACL during his UFC London main event against Curtis Blaydes.

Sean O'Malley and Ryan Garcia
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley reveals UFC signed off on potential Ryan Garcia boxing match: "If it makes us money, we'll do it"

Josh Evanoff - November 7, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley could face Ryan Garcia in the boxing ring, if it makes money.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 287

Alex Pereira doesn't buy Israel Adesanya's hiatus talk: "He needs a bit more motivation"

Josh Evanoff - November 7, 2023
Tony Ferguson and David Goggins
Tony Ferguson

WATCH | Tony Ferguson trains with David Goggins ahead of UFC 296 return against Paddy Pimblett

Josh Evanoff - November 7, 2023

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is pulling out all the stops ahead of his return against Paddy Pimblett.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier says he needs an opponent that "really, really motivates me" for him to return

Cole Shelton - November 7, 2023

Dustin Poirier isn’t sure when or who he will fight in his return.

Chael Sonnen and Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen unloads on Jorge Masvidal after 'Gamebred' threatens him: "Go see a therapist"

Cole Shelton - November 7, 2023

Chael Sonnen has continued to take aim at Jorge Masvidal.

Mayra Bueno Silva UFC Vegas 77
UFC

The UFC parts ways with three more fighters, including Mayra Bueno Silva?

Susan Cox - November 7, 2023

The UFC has parted ways with three more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘X’.