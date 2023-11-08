Dustin Poirier weighs in on the UFC’s split with USADA
UFC fighter Dustin Poirier has given his thoughts on the promotion’s recent split with USADA.
Last month, it was announced that USADA and the Ultimate Fighting Championship will be ending their working relationship. Their association with one another will conclude in January 2024, following a pretty public fallout between the two companies.
RELATED: USADA ANNOUNCES THEIR PARTNERSHIP WITH THE UFC WILL END IN JANUARY 2024
A parade of fighters and pundits, as you can imagine, had some thoughts on this story. Some were in favor of the move, whereas others were concerned about the impact it would have on drug testing.
One person who was recently asked about the subject is none other than Dustin Poirier. As always, ‘The Diamond’ had a solid response.
Poirier’s USADA thoughts
“It is what it is, man,” Poirier said. “I’m an athlete, I don’t make the decisions on behalf of the company. I just hope whatever new testing program and regimen they’re gonna use catches the guys who are actually cheating. Not the tainted stuff, none of that stuff. The people who are deliberately cheating or using anabolic steroids or some kind of performance-enhancing drugs. I hope whatever new program they go to catches these guys.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
There are certainly some questions that still need to be answered on this topic, and that goes without saying. Whether it be Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor or another elite fighter, they’ll want to be well aware of what the future holds in this department.
Either way, we can expect this story to pick up in the weeks and months ahead.
Do you agree with the comments made by Dustin Poirier? What do you believe is going to be next for the UFC when it comes to testing? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Dustin Poirier UFC USADA