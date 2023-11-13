Tom Aspinall feels that the “shine is off” of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic following UFC 295: “What’s the point?”

By Josh Evanoff - November 13, 2023

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall doesn’t see much of a point in Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic now.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, and Stipe Miocic

The British fighter returned on short notice in the co-main event of UFC 295 over the weekend. While not originally slated for the card, Tom Aspinall stepped up after Jon Jones withdrew from the main event. Due to ‘Bones’ suffering a torn pec, Stipe Miocic was also removed to keep the fight intact.

In an interim championship bout in the co-main event, Tom Aspinall scored a knockout win over Sergei Pavlovich. With the win, he had a part of the heavyweight title, but he didn’t want to stop there. He wants either Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic next to prove his worth and to become the undisputed champion.

That being said, Tom Aspinall is questioning what the point is in re-booking Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic anyway. The interim heavyweight champion discussed the bout on a recent edition of The MMA Hour. According to the Brit, that fight has had a lot of shine taken off of it, and he should fight one of the legends instead.

RELATED: WATCH | FOOTAGE RELEASED OF THE MOMENT TOM ASPINALL INJURED HIS BACK AHEAD OF UFC 295 INTERIM TITLE FIGHT

Tom Aspinall raises his hands

“I feel like the shine of that fight is kind of gone,” Tom Aspinall stated on The MMA Hour referring to Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic. “I don’t know how anybody else feels about that. But, I feel like now you need to make either me vs. Jon Jones or me vs. Stipe, because what’s the point in the other stuff? Let’s move forward and let me fight one of the legends now.”

He continued, “Let me move forward with my career. As opposed to doing this other stuff, waiting around. That’s an amazing matchup, but I don’t think anyone wants to see that in a year’s time. Let’s move on from that now, and let me fight the legends.”

What do you make of these comments from Tom Aspinall? Do you still want to see Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic?

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones Stipe Miocic Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

John Kavanagh and Conor McGregor sitting

John Kavanagh reveals that the UFC postponed Conor McGregor's planned April return

Josh Evanoff - November 13, 2023
Conor McGregor, Usman Nurmagomedov, Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC, Bellator
UFC

Conor McGregor brings of Khabib’s late father while reacting to Usman Nurmagomedov's failed drug test

Susan Cox - November 13, 2023

Conor McGregor has brought up Khabib’s late father while reacting to Usman Nurmagomedov’s failed drug test.

Tom Aspinall raises his hands
UFC

WATCH | Footage released of the moment Tom Aspinall injured his back ahead of UFC 295 interim title fight

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2023

Tom Aspinall revealed he injured his back just after accepting his short-notice UFC 295 interim heavyweight title fight against Sergei Pavlovich.

UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis
Sean Strickland

Nine fights announced for January’s UFC 297: ‘Strickland vs. Du Plessis’ event

Susan Cox - November 13, 2023

Nine fights have been announced for January’s UFC 297: ‘Strickland vs. Du Plessis’ event.

Dillon Danis, Michael Bisping, UFC 295, UFC
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping had a run in with Dillon Danis at UFC 295

Susan Cox - November 13, 2023

Michael Bisping had a run in with Dillon Danis this past weekend at UFC 295.

David Goggins, Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296

Chael Sonnen and Rafael dos Anjos express concern over David Goggins training Tony Ferguson ahead of UFC 296

Susan Cox - November 13, 2023
Dana White, Colby Covington, Leon Edwards, UFC
Leon Edwards

Official main card lineup released for UFC 296: ‘Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington’

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2023

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has confirmed the official main card lineup for UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington.

Alex Pereira, Jiri Prochazka, UFC 295, UFC, Pros React
Israel Adesanya

Jan Blachowicz blasts “slimy” Alex Pereira for his callout of Israel Adesanya at UFC 295: “We have unfinished business”

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2023

UFC veteran Jan Blachowicz has hit out at Alex Pereira for calling out Israel Adesanya at UFC 295 last weekend.

Benoit Saint-Denis, UFC 295, UFC, Results
UFC

Benoit Saint-Denis has two opponents in mind following his knockout win over Matt Frevola

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2023

UFC star Benoit Saint-Denis has listed a few potential opponents for his next bout after knocking out Matt Frevola.

Tom Aspinall, Sergei Pavlovich, UFC 295, UFC, Results
Tom Aspinall

Sergei Pavlovich issues statement following knockout loss to Tom Aspinall at UFC 295

Harry Kettle - November 13, 2023

Sergei Pavlovich has reacted to his knockout defeat at the hands of Tom Aspinall in the co-main event of UFC 295.