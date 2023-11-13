Tom Aspinall feels that the “shine is off” of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic following UFC 295: “What’s the point?”

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall doesn’t see much of a point in Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic now.

The British fighter returned on short notice in the co-main event of UFC 295 over the weekend. While not originally slated for the card, Tom Aspinall stepped up after Jon Jones withdrew from the main event. Due to ‘Bones’ suffering a torn pec, Stipe Miocic was also removed to keep the fight intact.

In an interim championship bout in the co-main event, Tom Aspinall scored a knockout win over Sergei Pavlovich. With the win, he had a part of the heavyweight title, but he didn’t want to stop there. He wants either Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic next to prove his worth and to become the undisputed champion.

That being said, Tom Aspinall is questioning what the point is in re-booking Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic anyway. The interim heavyweight champion discussed the bout on a recent edition of The MMA Hour. According to the Brit, that fight has had a lot of shine taken off of it, and he should fight one of the legends instead.

RELATED: WATCH | FOOTAGE RELEASED OF THE MOMENT TOM ASPINALL INJURED HIS BACK AHEAD OF UFC 295 INTERIM TITLE FIGHT

“I feel like the shine of that fight is kind of gone,” Tom Aspinall stated on The MMA Hour referring to Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic. “I don’t know how anybody else feels about that. But, I feel like now you need to make either me vs. Jon Jones or me vs. Stipe, because what’s the point in the other stuff? Let’s move forward and let me fight one of the legends now.”

He continued, “Let me move forward with my career. As opposed to doing this other stuff, waiting around. That’s an amazing matchup, but I don’t think anyone wants to see that in a year’s time. Let’s move on from that now, and let me fight the legends.”

What do you make of these comments from Tom Aspinall? Do you still want to see Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic?