Video | Joe Rogan gushes over “incredible” footage of Ilia Topuria doing pad work: “The speed man!”

By Harry Kettle - August 29, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan couldn’t help but praise Ilia Topuria after seeing some of his recent pad work.

Ilia Topuria

As we know, Ilia Topuria is on top of the world right now. After knocking out Alexander Volkanovski, he became the new UFC featherweight champion. Now, it’s all about keeping hold of his crown.

He’s set to defend the belt against Max Holloway later this year at UFC 308. While it’ll serve as a tough test, many believe he has what it takes to overcome ‘Blessed’ and cement his status as the rightful champ.

Recently, Joe Rogan took the time to praise him after seeing footage of his work on the pads.

Rogan praises Topuria

“One of the things that is phenomenal about him is his technique,” Rogan said on a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “His technique is perfect. There’s no fat in his technique. There’s no wasted movements, so when an opportunity presents itself, everything is so fast because the technique is so streamlined.

“Look at how he hits the pads, and when you watch how he hits pads – (Floyd) Mayweather is a great example of that, as well. Some of the best hands in the sport. Current UFC featherweight champion and knocked out (Alexander) Volkanovski, who is maybe the greatest of all time.”

“See how he’s moving his head when guy throws punches? Slipping just slightly? The speed, man,” Rogan said. “The f*cking speed of that. Look at the hand speed. F*cking incredible. If you know how difficult that is to do and do it that fast. I mean, these are like five, six punches a second and just phenomenal technique.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

