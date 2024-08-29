Video | Joe Rogan gushes over “incredible” footage of Ilia Topuria doing pad work: “The speed man!”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan couldn’t help but praise Ilia Topuria after seeing some of his recent pad work.

As we know, Ilia Topuria is on top of the world right now. After knocking out Alexander Volkanovski, he became the new UFC featherweight champion. Now, it’s all about keeping hold of his crown.

He’s set to defend the belt against Max Holloway later this year at UFC 308. While it’ll serve as a tough test, many believe he has what it takes to overcome ‘Blessed’ and cement his status as the rightful champ.

Recently, Joe Rogan took the time to praise him after seeing footage of his work on the pads.