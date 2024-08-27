Max Holloway vows to do something special against Ilia Topuria at UFC 308: “Wait until they get to see the outcome”

Max Holloway plans to do something special to become the featherweight champion again when he takes on Ilia Topuria at UFC 308.

Holloway secured a featherweight title shot after he scored a KO win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 to win the BMF title at lightweight. Although it was up a weight class, the Hawaiian cemented himself as a No. 1 contender, but he enters his UFC 308 bout against Topuria as the underdog.

Entering UFC 308 on October 26 in Abu Dhabi, Holloway says he plans to outdo his UFC 300 performance and become the featherweight champ in a special fashion.

“Take it slow, ease my way back in, we will be running full speed ahead soon. Every fight camp, it’s me vs. me. I’ve got to go out there and outdo myself every fight camp, you know? Everybody thought UFC 300 was amazing. Wait until they get to see the outcome of UFC 308. It’s going to be a good one. To my fans, to the Blessed Express, tune in,” Max Holloway said on his YouTube channel.

“We are going to have a bunch of YouTube videos coming your way for this camp. You guys get to see. You guys get to be on this ride with me and I can’t wait. I’ve been going hard over the last few years trying to regain my throne. A lot of people laughed, but we’ll see who gets the last laugh come October 26,” Holloway added.

If Max Holloway does beat Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 and makes it more impressive than what he did at UFC 300, fans will be in for a treat. But, doing that to Topuria is easier said than done as the Spaniard is undefeated.

Holloway is currently 26-7 as a pro and riding a three-fight winning streak. He’s coming off the KO win over Gaethje and before that, he beat Korean Zombie and Arnold Allen.