Max Holloway vows to do something special against Ilia Topuria at UFC 308: “Wait until they get to see the outcome”

By Cole Shelton - August 27, 2024

Max Holloway plans to do something special to become the featherweight champion again when he takes on Ilia Topuria at UFC 308.

Max Holloway

Holloway secured a featherweight title shot after he scored a KO win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 to win the BMF title at lightweight. Although it was up a weight class, the Hawaiian cemented himself as a No. 1 contender, but he enters his UFC 308 bout against Topuria as the underdog.

Entering UFC 308 on October 26 in Abu Dhabi, Holloway says he plans to outdo his UFC 300 performance and become the featherweight champ in a special fashion.

“Take it slow, ease my way back in, we will be running full speed ahead soon. Every fight camp, it’s me vs. me. I’ve got to go out there and outdo myself every fight camp, you know? Everybody thought UFC 300 was amazing. Wait until they get to see the outcome of UFC 308. It’s going to be a good one. To my fans, to the Blessed Express, tune in,” Max Holloway said on his YouTube channel.

“We are going to have a bunch of YouTube videos coming your way for this camp. You guys get to see. You guys get to be on this ride with me and I can’t wait. I’ve been going hard over the last few years trying to regain my throne. A lot of people laughed, but we’ll see who gets the last laugh come October 26,” Holloway added.

If Max Holloway does beat Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 and makes it more impressive than what he did at UFC 300, fans will be in for a treat. But, doing that to Topuria is easier said than done as the Spaniard is undefeated.

Holloway is currently 26-7 as a pro and riding a three-fight winning streak. He’s coming off the KO win over Gaethje and before that, he beat Korean Zombie and Arnold Allen.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Max Holloway UFC

Related

Belal Muhammad, Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad trolls Kamaru Usman with AI-Generated song

Curtis Calhoun - August 27, 2024
Matt Brown
UFC

Matt Brown puts blame on fighters, including himself, for fighter pay: “I never fought against the UFC about my pay"

Fernando Quiles - August 27, 2024

Former UFC veteran Matt Brown believes that fighters are to blame for fighter pay, and admits he’s one of them.

Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman reacts to UFC fans who think he's washed: "How disrespectful are MMA fans?"

Fernando Quiles - August 27, 2024

Once-dominant UFC welterweight Kamaru Usman isn’t pleased with those who believe he is “washed.”

Caio Borralho and Jared Cannonier
Jared Cannonier

What's next for Caio Borralho and Jared Cannonier after UFC Vegas 96?

Cole Shelton - August 27, 2024

The UFC returned to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday for UFC Vegas 96 which saw a middleweight bout headline the card.

UFC

Ronda Rousey's scary revelation explains why UFC return will never happen

Harry Kettle - August 27, 2024

UFC legend Ronda Rousey has explained why she will never be able to make a return to mixed martial arts.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up on crazy post-fight brawl following Conor McGregor win

Harry Kettle - August 27, 2024
Diego Lopes, UFC 300
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria predicts potential title collision against top contender Diego Lopes

Harry Kettle - August 27, 2024

Ilia Topuria has predicted that he could eventually defend his UFC title against rising contender Diego Lopes.

Robert Whittaker, UFC Saudi Arabia, Pros React, UFC
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker explains his confidence heading into Khamzat Chimaev showdown

Harry Kettle - August 27, 2024

Robert Whittaker has explained why he’s feeling confident about his chances of overcoming Khamzat Chimaev.

Joe Rogan, Chael Sonnen
UFC

Chael Sonnen shares his all-time worst post-fight callout: "I was a doofus!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 26, 2024

Chael Sonnen vocalized some of the most iconic MMA callouts during his career, but one of his early fighter callouts lives in personal infamy.

Sean O'Malley, Islam Makhachev
Jon Jones

Sean O'Malley picks Islam Makhachev over Jon Jones in UFC's P4P debate

Curtis Calhoun - August 26, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is the latest high-profile fighter to part with Dana White’s stance on the UFC’s pound-for-pound discussion.