Coach explains why Israel Adesanya’s defeat to Sean Strickland is a tougher pill to swallow than loss to Dricus du Plessis: “The Strickland loss, he’ll never get over”

Eugene Bareman has explained why Israel Adesanya’s loss to Sean Strickland stings more than his defeat at the hands of Dricus du Plessis.

As we know, Israel Adesanya is one of the best fighters of his generation. He’s also one of the greatest middleweights of all time. Unfortunately, in his bid to claim the UFC middleweight title for a third time, he fell short.

He was submitted by Dricus du Plessis in what proved to be a really entertaining championship showdown. It came, of course, a year after his loss at the hands of Sean Strickland.

In a recent interview, City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman gave his thoughts on how they view the two defeats.