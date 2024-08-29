Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals injury riddled 2014 year almost resulted in his retirement: “Maybe this is a signal from God you have to stop”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed that a string of injuries in 2014 almost resulted in him retiring prematurely.

As we know, Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely considered to be one of the greatest of all time. He has achieved some remarkable things in mixed martial arts, retiring with an undefeated record. He was the king of the lightweight division, knocking back names like Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

RELATED: Khabib Nurmagomedov claims Tony Ferguson’s only chance to beat him was by a “lucky punch”

He retired back in 2020 and rode off into the sunset. However, it turns out that his departure from the sport could’ve come a whole lot sooner than that.

In a recent interview, Khabib opened up on some of his injury struggles from a decade ago.