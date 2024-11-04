Pedro Munhoz issues statement following recent loss at UFC Edmonton: “The scars are a lesson learned”

By Harry Kettle - November 4, 2024

UFC veteran Pedro Munhoz has issued a statement following his recent defeat at UFC Edmonton.

Pedro Munhoz, UFC

Throughout the course of his time in the UFC, Pedro Munhoz has always given it his all. From blockbuster knockouts to absolute slugfests and beyond, he’s accomplished a great deal. Unfortunately, in his last three outings, things haven’t quite gone to plan.

Most recently, on Saturday night, Munhoz went head to head with Aiemann Zahabi. In the end, despite a spirited effort, he came up on the wrong end of a unanimous decision defeat.

At the age of 38, it leaves many wondering what’s next for him in his career. In a post released on Instagram, Pedro spoke candidly about the loss.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pedro Munhoz (@pedromunhozmma)

Munhoz looks back at Edmonton defeat

“Your will to win must always be greater than your fear of losing. Every win, every defeat, and the scars are a lesson learned.

“A wounded warrior is not the same as a defeated warrior. The only certainty we have is the will to continue in pursuit of victory and that in the end all constant hard work will be worth the journey.

“I would like to thank my family, my team @americantopteam and those who in one way or the other enjoy our sport. I am very grateful to God for the opportunity to live and I believe that life is the greatest gift of all.”

How much longer do you believe Pedro Munhoz has at the elite level in mixed martial arts? If he does end up fighting for the UFC again, who do you believe he should take on and why? What’s your favorite memory from his career thus far? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

