Ilia Topuria’s mother says it was a “daily routine” for ‘El Matador’ to fight in the streets: “It was not rare”

Ilia Topuria’s mother has said that it was pretty common for the UFC star to fight in the streets when he was younger.

Right now, Ilia Topuria is widely considered to be one of the best fighters on the planet. He has dominated the featherweight division and in his last two fights, he’s been able to knock out Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. In the modern age, you just don’t see runs of form like that.

Of course, the attention has now turned to what the future will hold for ‘El Matador’. There are plenty of contenders for him at 145 pounds, but in addition, there’s a chance he could entertain a superfight against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Either way, all eyes are on him – and in a recent book by Ilia’s mother, we got the chance to learn a bit more about his upbringing.