Ilia Topuria’s mother says it was a “daily routine” for ‘El Matador’ to fight in the streets: “It was not rare”

By Harry Kettle - November 4, 2024

Ilia Topuria’s mother has said that it was pretty common for the UFC star to fight in the streets when he was younger.

Ilia Topuria, UFC 308, Results, Max Holloway, UFC

Right now, Ilia Topuria is widely considered to be one of the best fighters on the planet. He has dominated the featherweight division and in his last two fights, he’s been able to knock out Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. In the modern age, you just don’t see runs of form like that.

RELATED: Diego Lopes makes his case for the next crack at Ilia Topuria and offers to fight him in Spain: “This fight will be a renewal”

Of course, the attention has now turned to what the future will hold for ‘El Matador’. There are plenty of contenders for him at 145 pounds, but in addition, there’s a chance he could entertain a superfight against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Either way, all eyes are on him – and in a recent book by Ilia’s mother, we got the chance to learn a bit more about his upbringing.

Topuria’s mother discusses Ilia’s childhood

“It was not rare, it was a daily routine,” she wrote in a new book about her son (translated by Giorgi Kokiashvili). “Whenever they were in the streets, they were fighting. Imagine: multiple boys would appear … they would come and tell you that they wanted your hat or your belt. There were three ways – giving up, running away and fighting.”

“Ilia and Aleksandre always preferred to fight, and at the end of the day, they always had their hat and belt.”

“It was not about the things,” she wrote. “It was about securing and defending their place in the streets … The way to their biggest championship belts started with keeping their own, ordinary belts in the streets of Rustavi.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

What should be next for Ilia Topuria? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Brandon Moreno, Amir Albazi, UFC Edmonton, Results, UFC

Amir Albazi issues statement following lopsided decision loss to Brandon Moreno at UFC Edmonton: “It wasn’t my night”

Harry Kettle - November 4, 2024
Alex Pereira weigh-in
UFC

Alex Pereira reveals hand issue stemming from win over Khalil Rountree at UFC 307

Fernando Quiles - November 3, 2024

Alex Pereira is not 100 percent healthy at the moment.

Brandon Moreno
UFC

Brandon Moreno won't rule out another fight before challenging for gold again following UFC Edmonton win

Fernando Quiles - November 3, 2024

Brandon Moreno would gladly accept another title fight, but don’t expect him to demand it.

Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway officially moves to lightweight division following UFC 308 loss: "It takes a toll cutting weight"

Fernando Quiles - November 3, 2024

Max Holloway has declared he is moving on from the featherweight division.

Erin Blanchfield, Rose Namajunas, UFC Edmonton, Pros react, UFC
Erin Blanchfield

Erin Blanchfield has a good reason for her callout of Alexa Grasso following UFC Edmonton win over Rose Namajunas

Fernando Quiles - November 3, 2024

Erin Blanchfield has explained her callout of Alexa Grasso.

Dustin Stoltzfus, UFC Edmonton, Bonus, UFC

UFC Edmonton Bonus Report: Dustin Stoltzfus one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - November 2, 2024
Brandon Moreno, Pros react, UFC Edmonton, UFC
Brandon Moreno

Pros react after Brandon Moreno dominates Amir Albazi at UFC Edmonton

Chris Taylor - November 2, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Edmonton event was headlined by a key men’s flyweight bout featuring Brandon Moreno taking on Amir Albazi.

Brandon Moreno, Amir Albazi, UFC Edmonton, Results, UFC
Brandon Moreno

UFC Edmonton Results: Brandon Moreno defeats Amir Albazi (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 2, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Edmonton results, including the men’s flyweight main event between Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi.

Erin Blanchfield, Rose Namajunas, UFC Edmonton, Pros react, UFC
Rose Namajunas

Pros react after Erin Blanchfield defeats Rose Namajunas at UFC Edmonton

Chris Taylor - November 2, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Edmonton event was co-headlined by a key women’s flyweight matchup featuring Rose Namajunas taking on Erin Blanchfield.

Erin Blanchfield, Rose Namajunas, UFC Edmonton, Results, UFC
Rose Namajunas

UFC Edmonton Results: Erin Blanchfield defeats Rose Namajunas

Chris Taylor - November 2, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Edmonton results, including the women’s flyweight co-main event between Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield.