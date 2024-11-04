Don’t expect Daniel Cormier & Jon Jones to have Tyson-Holyfield moment due to past rivalry

Daniel Cormier & Jon Jones Will Not Have Tyson-Holyfield Moment

During a fan Q&A session before this past Saturday’s UFC Edmonton show, Daniel Cormier admitted that the sport of MMA will loses a special fighter when Jon Jones retires (via MMAJunkie).

“The guy has been a champion for a long time, he’s done a great job and it will suck whenever he’s gone because the game is better when you have fighters like that in it. Unfortunately, there’s been a lot of time when he hasn’t been in it because of the things he has done.”

While Cormier can admit that “Bones” is a phenomenal athlete, don’t expect the two to site side-by-side at the Thanksgiving table.

“We aren’t great, and I don’t think that we ever have to,” Cormier said. “I think people need to stop, like, longing for the perfect happy ending. Guys don’t have to do what Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield did. It can be OK to just be OK with us being as we are. And I’m fine with it, so you guys should be too.”

Many expect Cormier to be at the commentary desk for UFC 309 when Jones defends his UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic. BJPenn.com will be providing live coverage of the event on November 16th.