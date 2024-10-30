Joe Rogan thinks ‘scary motherf*****’ Khamzat Chimaev ‘might be the guy’ at middleweight

By Fernando Quiles - October 30, 2024

, hJoe Rogan is in awe of Khamzat Chimaev’s quick and dominant submission win over Robert Whittaker.

Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev took on Robert Whittaker in the co-man event of UFC 308. It was a crucial fight in the middleweight division, and one where many felt the winner could leapfrog his way to a title shot depending on the performance. Chimaev ended up not only submitting Whittaker in the first round, he even caused an injury that saw “The Reaper’s” bottom teeth get shoved in.

It was a performance that left Rogan singing the praises of “Borz.”

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER FEELS KHAMZAT CHIMAEV LEAPFROGS SEAN STRICKLAND IN UFC MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE RACE

Joe Rogan Heaps Praise on Khamzat Chimaev

Joe Rogan wasn’t on commentary duties for UFC 308, as the event was held internationally. He did have a Fight Companion live stream reacting to the fights, and he said Khamzat Chimaev might just be “the guy” at 185 pounds (via MMAJunkie).

“Once he gets a hold of you, it’s so dangerous,” Rogan said during his Fight Companion podcast. “He gets a title shot, I think. … Not just that (beating Whittaker in the first round), but ran through him. He didn’t get touched, he ran through him and strangled him in the first round. He might be the guy. Think about this at 185: So this guy was killing himself to get to 170. At 185, he’s the f*cking man. That guy’s a scary ass motherf*cker – scary. That grappling is next level.”

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has said he wouldn’t mind putting his gold at stake against Khamzat Chimaev next. Former titleholder Sean Strickland insists that he’s next in line for a title rematch. Which direction the UFC matchmakers decide to go in hasn’t been revealed yet, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted in the coming weeks and months.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Joe Rogan Khamzat Chimaev UFC

