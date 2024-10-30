Joe Rogan thinks ‘scary motherf*****’ Khamzat Chimaev ‘might be the guy’ at middleweight

Joe Rogan Heaps Praise on Khamzat Chimaev

Joe Rogan wasn’t on commentary duties for UFC 308, as the event was held internationally. He did have a Fight Companion live stream reacting to the fights, and he said Khamzat Chimaev might just be “the guy” at 185 pounds (via MMAJunkie).

“Once he gets a hold of you, it’s so dangerous,” Rogan said during his Fight Companion podcast. “He gets a title shot, I think. … Not just that (beating Whittaker in the first round), but ran through him. He didn’t get touched, he ran through him and strangled him in the first round. He might be the guy. Think about this at 185: So this guy was killing himself to get to 170. At 185, he’s the f*cking man. That guy’s a scary ass motherf*cker – scary. That grappling is next level.”

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has said he wouldn’t mind putting his gold at stake against Khamzat Chimaev next. Former titleholder Sean Strickland insists that he’s next in line for a title rematch. Which direction the UFC matchmakers decide to go in hasn’t been revealed yet, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted in the coming weeks and months.