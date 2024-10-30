No return plans for Carla Esparza following UFC 307 loss to Tecia Pennington: “I’m good with how I left things”

By Fernando Quiles - October 30, 2024

Carla Esparza has no plan to end her retirement due to a controversial decision.

Carla Esparza

Esparza shared the Octagon with Tecia Pennington at UFC 307 in early October. The bout went the distance and Pennington was awarded the unanimous decision. Many were split on this verdict, as some scored the fight for Esparza, while others believed the judges got it right.

No matter where you stand on the result, don’t expect Esparza to return to pro MMA competition.

RELATED: CARLA ESPARZA HOPING FOR FUTURE UFC HALL OF FAME INDUCTION AFTER RETIREMENT FIGHT: “THAT WOULD BE SO COOL”

Carla Esparza Staying Retired Following UFC 307 Loss

As competitive as her fight with Tecia Pennington was, depending on who you ask, Carla Esparza told MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin that she is not planning to put her gloves back on.

“It’s just hard,” Esparza told MMA Fighting. “Even if I won in the first round via finish or lost a controversial decision, it’s hard to not want to go back no matter what the outcome was. I love fighting.

“But that’s the last one for me regardless. I’m just glad I went out on a good note. It would have been much sweeter to go out with my hand raised but I’d say I’m good with how I left things.”

While Esparza ends her career with back-to-back losses to Zhang Weili and Tecia Pennington, she was able to snag UFC gold a second time before calling it. She has wins over the likes of Rose Namajunas (twice) and Alexa Grasso.

Esparza recently told Brian Campbell that she would like to enter the UFC Hall of Fame. The “Cookie Monster” also said she believes she made great strides in her fighting career since becoming the inaugural UFC women’s strawweight champion back in late 2014 when she submitted Namajunas in the third round.

Carla Esparza

