Daniel Cormier feels Khamzat Chimaev leapfrogs Sean Strickland in UFC middleweight title race

Khamzat Chimaev Surpasses Sean Strickland in Title Race, Says Daniel Cormier

In a post-UFC 308 reaction video, Daniel Cormier shared his belief that Khamzat Chimaev is more deserving of the next UFC middleweight title fight than Sean Strickland (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Khamzat Chimaev earned himself a title shot, or at least he should have,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “He submitted Robert Whittaker in the first round – first round! Went across the octagon, double-legged him, took him down, choked him, and broke his jaw – broke his jaw! With a squeeze from a rear-naked choke. It was nuts to see him do that to a guy that was the generation before him, was one of the guys. Robert Whittaker for a long time has been one of the guys. When he wasn’t the champion, he was ranked No. 1, or No. 2. Chimaev is ranked No. 12 right now.

“He went and beat him in the first round. And if you’re Sean Strickland, that result worries you. Why? Because Mick Maynard is sitting next to me and jumps up and runs to Dana, and they start talking with Hunter (Campbell). Dana immediately runs over to follow Chimaev to talk to him. That’s scary to a guy that’s considered the No. 1 contender because that tells you things are happening. Khamzat Chimaev, to me, solidified himself as the No. 1 contender at 185 pounds. His wrestling, his top control, his mentality, his approach, it’s not like many things we have seen.”

Cormier also said that Strickland wouldn’t really have an argument if the UFC decides to go with DDP vs. Chimaev. It’s safe to say Strickland would disagree, given he’s already taken to social media to declare he will get his title rematch.