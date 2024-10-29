Daniel Cormier feels Khamzat Chimaev leapfrogs Sean Strickland in UFC middleweight title race

By Fernando Quiles - October 29, 2024

Daniel Cormier believes that Khamzat Chimaev has eclipsed Sean Strickland in the race for the next UFC middleweight title fight.

Khamzat Chimaev Daniel Cormier

Chimaev manhandled Robert Whittaker, one of the most respected middleweights in MMA. He forced Whittaker to tap out in the first round due to an injury. “The Reaper” claims his jaw is fine, but his bottom teeth were pushed in.

The performance was so emphatic that many feel Chimaev should be next in line for a shot at Dricus du Plessis.

RELATED: UFC CHAMPION DRICUS DU PLESSIS EXPRESSES INTEREST IN FIGHTING KHAMZAT CHIMAEV NEXT: “I CAN’T WAIT TO TAKE YOUR 0”

Khamzat Chimaev Surpasses Sean Strickland in Title Race, Says Daniel Cormier

In a post-UFC 308 reaction video, Daniel Cormier shared his belief that Khamzat Chimaev is more deserving of the next UFC middleweight title fight than Sean Strickland (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Khamzat Chimaev earned himself a title shot, or at least he should have,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “He submitted Robert Whittaker in the first round – first round! Went across the octagon, double-legged him, took him down, choked him, and broke his jaw – broke his jaw! With a squeeze from a rear-naked choke. It was nuts to see him do that to a guy that was the generation before him, was one of the guys. Robert Whittaker for a long time has been one of the guys. When he wasn’t the champion, he was ranked No. 1, or No. 2. Chimaev is ranked No. 12 right now.

“He went and beat him in the first round. And if you’re Sean Strickland, that result worries you. Why? Because Mick Maynard is sitting next to me and jumps up and runs to Dana, and they start talking with Hunter (Campbell). Dana immediately runs over to follow Chimaev to talk to him. That’s scary to a guy that’s considered the No. 1 contender because that tells you things are happening. Khamzat Chimaev, to me, solidified himself as the No. 1 contender at 185 pounds. His wrestling, his top control, his mentality, his approach, it’s not like many things we have seen.”

Cormier also said that Strickland wouldn’t really have an argument if the UFC decides to go with DDP vs. Chimaev. It’s safe to say Strickland would disagree, given he’s already taken to social media to declare he will get his title rematch.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Khamzat Chimaev Sean Strickland

Related

Dricus Du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis expresses interest in fighting Khamzat Chimaev next: “I can’t wait to take your 0”

Harry Kettle - October 29, 2024
Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC 308
Khamzat Chimaev

What's next for the stars of UFC 308?

Cole Shelton - October 28, 2024

The UFC was in Abu Dhabi, Dubai on Saturday for a solid UFC 308 fight card.

Chael Sonnen, Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev, Robert Whittaker
Khamzat Chimaev

Chael Sonnen shares "Nasty" text Sean Strickland sent him immediately after Khamzat Chimaev's win at UFC 308

Curtis Calhoun - October 28, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland sent a scathing message to Chael Sonnen aimed at UFC 308 winner Khamzat Chimaev immediately after his No. 1 contender fight.

Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Henry Cejudo says Khamzat Chimaev is clear number one contender for UFC middleweight title: "Give him that damn title shot"

Fernando Quiles - October 28, 2024

Henry Cejudo is in awe of Khamzat Chimaev following his quick UFC 308 win over Robert Whittaker.

Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland sends a message to Khamzat Chimaev following his impressive win at UFC 308: “Understand one thing, I am next in line”

Harry Kettle - October 28, 2024

Sean Strickland has sent a message to Khamzat Chimaev regarding who the real number one contender is at middleweight.

Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev recalls when he knew Robert Whittaker was injured at UFC 308

Fernando Quiles - October 27, 2024
Daniel Cormier Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Daniel Cormier reveals hilarious chat with Ilia Topuria following UFC 308

Fernando Quiles - October 27, 2024

Daniel Cormier has shared what he told Ilia Topuria following their UFC 308 post-fight interview.

Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev
Robert Whittaker

Pros react after Khamzat Chimaev stops Robert Whittaker at UFC 308

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

Today’s UFC 308 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker.

Khamzat Chimaev
Robert Whittaker

UFC 308 Results: Khamzat Chimaev stops Robert Whittaker (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 26, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC 308 results, including the middleweight co-main event between Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev.

Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, UFC
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Daniel Cormier believes the PFL's recent event is proof the UFC has no competition: "It's never been more clear to me"

Josh Evanoff - October 25, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes the PFL’s recent event shows a lack of competition.