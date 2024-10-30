Danny Kingad believes ONE World Title shot is within reach  

Since Demetrious Johnson vacated the ONE Flyweight MMA World Championship, a new day has dawned over the weight division. Now, Danny Kingad wants to make the most of it.

The #3-ranked contender meets former titleholder Adriano Moraes at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Friday, November 8, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium in a pivotal matchup.

With Johnson now out of the picture, all remaining flyweights are promising to scramble for the gold. That said, Kingad believes victory over Moraes makes him undeniable in his quest to reach the summit.

“It’s an exciting time in the flyweight division. It’s wide open. I feel blessed that I’m still close to getting there, and it gives me the motivation to beat Adriano and maybe get the chance to compete for the vacant World Title,” Kingad said.

“I think this fight is the way to get that World Title shot after seven long years. I’m motivated. The World Title is there for the taking, and I’m eyeing it.”