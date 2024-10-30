Danny Kingad believes ONE World Title shot is within reach  

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 30, 2024

Since Demetrious Johnson vacated the ONE Flyweight MMA World Championship, a new day has dawned over the weight division. Now, Danny Kingad wants to make the most of it.  

The #3-ranked contender meets former titleholder Adriano Moraes at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Friday, November 8, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium in a pivotal matchup. 

With Johnson now out of the picture, all remaining flyweights are promising to scramble for the gold. That said, Kingad believes victory over Moraes makes him undeniable in his quest to reach the summit. 

“It’s an exciting time in the flyweight division. It’s wide open. I feel blessed that I’m still close to getting there, and it gives me the motivation to beat Adriano and maybe get the chance to compete for the vacant World Title,” Kingad said.  

“I think this fight is the way to get that World Title shot after seven long years. I’m motivated. The World Title is there for the taking, and I’m eyeing it.” 

Danny Kingad plans to knock out Adriano Moraes at ONE 169

With so many flyweights looking to punch their ticket to be the next ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion, Danny Kingad promises to take matters into his own hands by knocking out former champ Adriano Moraes at ONE 169.  

The Filipino star hasn’t scored a knockout since early on in his promotional tenure, but that’s what he wants to get back to – and he views no better person to do it against than “Mikinho.” 

“It’s in my mind now to start finishing fights. In each fight that I don’t finish my opponent, it bothers me, and all I can do is to ask my coaches, go back to the drawing board, and continue to learn,” Kingad said. 

“This is going to be a great fight. I’m looking for that knockout win. I’m going to get my hand raised.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Danny Kingad ONE Championship

Related

Christian Lee

Christian Lee versus Alibeg Rasulov to headline ONE Fight Night 26 in December 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 31, 2024
Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang explains his love for soccer: “My happiness” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 31, 2024

ONE World Title challengers aren’t the only thing that flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon kicks. “The Iron Man” also kicks a soccer ball around in his downtime. 

Adriano-Moraes
ONE Championship

Adriano Moraes motivated by newborn daughter ahead of pivotal rematch at ONE 169 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 29, 2024

After 25 professional bouts, former ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Adriano Moraes is no longer making the walk to the ring for himself.  

Jacob Smith
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Jacob Smith insists he’s “better in every way” ahead of ONE 169 clash with Rodtang

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 29, 2024

British Muay Thai star Jacob Smith has the chance to avenge his prior defeat to ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon next month, and he insists his talents have developed tenfold since their first encounter in May 2022.   

Seksan Or Kwanmuang
ONE Championship

Seksan to face Soe Lin Oo in firefight at ONE 170 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 29, 2024

After successfully prevailing from another firefight at ONE 168 in September, Muay Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang faces Soe Lin Oo in what’s expected to be another barnburner in January. 

Tawanchai PK Saenchai

Tawanchai vs. Superbon II to headline ONE 170 at Bangkok's Impact Arena

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 25, 2024
Superlek Kiatmoo9
Superlek Kiatmuu9

Superlek to defend ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title versus Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 25, 2024

After a busy 2024, two-division ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 looks to keep his momentum rolling when he returns in January 2025.  

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang believes Jacob Smith is “still the same” ahead of ONE 169 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 25, 2024

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been quietly weighing up #3-ranked contender Jacob Smith ahead of next month’s rematch, and he feels his old foe is still singing the same tunes.  

Idris Abdurashitov
ONE Championship

VIDEO | ONE fighter Idris Abdurashitov forfeits boxing match after headkicking his opponent unconscious

Curtis Calhoun - October 21, 2024

ONE featherweight Idris Abdurashitov threw an illegal head kick that knocked a boxer out cold during his recent appearance in the ring.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang fires back at John Lineker: “He’s not scary at all” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 17, 2024

Rodtang Jitmuangnon didn’t waste any time responding to the recent challenge posed by John Lineker. 