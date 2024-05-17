WATCH | Cedric Doumbe agrees to fight Anthony Pettis after brutal Bellator Champions Series 2 knockout win

By Josh Evanoff - May 17, 2024

It seems that Cedric Doumbe and Anthony Pettis will meet in the Bellator cage sooner rather than later.

Cedric Doumbe, Anthony Pettis

‘The Best’ returned to the cage earlier today in the co-main event of Bellator Champions Series 2. Once again back in his home country of France, the former two-time Glory Kickboxing champion faced former LFA titleholder Jaleel Willis. Things were tense in the build-up to the catchweight bout, with both men talking a lot of trash.

However, it took less than a round for Cedric Doumbe to dispatch of his opponent. Just months removed from his first career defeat, the Frenchman scored a first-round knockout victory. Naturally, the packed crowd at the Accor Arena in Paris lost their minds. One man in attendance for the stoppage win was former UFC lightweight champion, Anthony Pettis.

‘Showtime’ hasn’t competed since a unanimous decision victory over Benson Henderson in Karate Combat in December. However, Anthony Pettis showed interest in facing Cedric Doumbe on many occasions in the past. He also has a connection to PFL and Donn Davis, having previously competed for the promotion in 2021 and 2022.

Cedric Doumbe and Anthony Pettis face-off after Bellator Champions Series 2 co-main

After Cedric Doumbe scored the knockout victory, Anthony Pettis took to the cage. In a brief interview with Chael Sonnen, the former UFC lightweight titleholder accepted a future bout against the Frenchman. His one condition? That the bout takes place in France, due to their absolutely wild crowd.

“I love it, bro. I want to fight him here in Paris. Pete let’s set it up here, I want it here.” Anthony Pettis stated in the post-fight interview.

Cedric Doumbe responded: “Come on. Fighting me in another country? That’s murder, that’s insane. But fighting me in Paris? This guy is crazy.”

While Anthony Pettis wants to fight Cedric Doumbe in France later this year, there is a bit of a roadblock. The former Glory Kickboxing champion was already announced as part of the undercard of Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira this summer. That Saudi Arabia-based card currently lacks a date but is also expected to feature Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco in the co-main event.

What do you make of this moment at Bellator Champions Series 2 in France? Who do you have winning this potential matchup? Cedric Doumbe or Anthony Pettis?

