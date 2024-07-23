Aljamain Sterling jabs Sean O’Malley after social media blowup with Conor McGregor

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling didn’t hesitate to mock Sean O’Malley over the latter’s budding beef with Conor McGregor.

Sterling will face Movsar Evloev in his UFC featherweight return later this year at UFC 307. He recently defeated Calvin Kattar at UFC 300 for a victorious showing in his UFC featherweight debut.

Before making the full-time move to featherweight, Sterling’s bantamweight title reign ended against O’Malley at UFC 292. The knockout loss ended one of the most dominant reigns in UFC bantamweight history.

In recent days, things between O’Malley and McGregor have trended in a negative direction. After McGregor laughed at O’Malley’s defense for previously testing positive for a banned substance, O’Malley exploded on a diatribe and called McGregor a “drug addict”.

Sterling seized the opportunity to side with McGregor against his former rival.