Aljamain Sterling jabs Sean O’Malley after social media blowup with Conor McGregor
Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling didn’t hesitate to mock Sean O’Malley over the latter’s budding beef with Conor McGregor.
Sterling will face Movsar Evloev in his UFC featherweight return later this year at UFC 307. He recently defeated Calvin Kattar at UFC 300 for a victorious showing in his UFC featherweight debut.
Before making the full-time move to featherweight, Sterling’s bantamweight title reign ended against O’Malley at UFC 292. The knockout loss ended one of the most dominant reigns in UFC bantamweight history.
In recent days, things between O’Malley and McGregor have trended in a negative direction. After McGregor laughed at O’Malley’s defense for previously testing positive for a banned substance, O’Malley exploded on a diatribe and called McGregor a “drug addict”.
Sterling seized the opportunity to side with McGregor against his former rival.
Aljamain Sterling mocks Sean O’Malley over Conor McGregor drama
In a recent Instagram comment, Sterling weighed in on the O’Malley-McGregor drama.
“Calling out [people] that use PEDs shouldn’t offend you,” Sterling reacted.
As of this writing, O’Malley hasn’t responded to Sterling’s comments.
O’Malley is expected to face Merab Dvalishvili in his next bantamweight title defense later this year. He most recently defeated Marlon Vera at UFC 299 after knocking out Sterling for the belt.
Before falling to O’Malley, Sterling was regarded as arguably the greatest bantamweight of all time, after title wins over TJ Dillashaw, Petr Yan, and Henry Cejudo. A win over Evloev could potentially earn him a featherweight title shot.
McGregor was supposed to headline UFC 303 against Michael Chandler before withdrawing due to a toe injury. He’s targeted a return to the Octagon by year’s end.
O’Malley has titled McGregor as one of his idols in recent years. But, the two sides have fizzled out after a series of social media back-and-forths.
While a Sterling vs. O’Malley rematch is unlikely to happen anytime soon, the former bantamweight titleholder isn’t passing up any opportunity to jab the current champion.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Aljamain Sterling Conor McGregor Sean O'Malley UFC