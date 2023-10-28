Tyson Fury defeats Francis Ngannou by split decision (Highlights)

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou serves as the headliner of today’s DAZN Boxing pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia.

Fury (33-0-1) will be returning to action for the first time since December of 2022, where he scored a tenth-round TKO victory over Derek Chisora. Prior to that, ‘The Gypsy King’ was coming off a sixth-round TKO victory over Dillian Whyte.

Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) will be making his professional boxing debut when he squares off with the reigning WBC heavyweight champion this evening. The 37-year-old has not competed in combat sports since edging out a unanimous decision win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January of 2022 to retain the promotion’s heavyweight world title.

Fury vs. Ngannou, which is being billed as ‘The Battle of the Baddest’, is sanctioned as a professional boxing match. The bout is scheduled for 10 three-minute rounds and Tyson Fury’s WBC belt will not be on the line.

Round one begins and Tyson Fury comes forward quickly with a big right hand. He follows that up with a short right. Francis Ngannou throws a big right that connects with the shoulder of ‘The Gypsy King’. The WBC champion begins working his jab. ‘The Predator’ goes to the body with a jab. Fury smiles and then cracks him with a big right. Ngannou continues to target the body of Fury. The bell sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Francis Ngannou comes forward with some hard body shots. He lands a left and then a right hand. Tyson Fury has been opened up with a cut on his forehead. Fury forces the clinch.

Round three begins and Francis Ngannou is looking to setup an uppercut. He lands a left and then a good right. A big left from Ngannou and Tyson Fury goes down. He gets back up to his feet but this will be a 10-8 round for the former UFC heavyweight champion.

Incredible angle of Francis Ngannou’s knockdown of Tyson Fury pic.twitter.com/GsUhxQHVMp — The Octagon Obsessed (@octagonobsessed) October 28, 2023

Round four begins and Tyson Fury lands a pair of lefts. He comes forward with his jab and then lands a good right hand. Ngannou looks to clinch up. He pushes Fury who comes back with a jab. 10-9 Fury in Round 4.

Round five begins and Francis Ngannou lands a nice right hand. Tyson Fury answers with a good combination. He is starting to put some shots together now. A good right hand from ‘The Gypsy King’. Ngannou appears to be fading. We head to Round 6.

Round six begins and Francis Ngannou goes to the body with a left hand. The zip on the former UFC champs punches appears to be going. Tyson Fury with a pair of good right hands. ‘The Predator’ lands one of his own. Fury doubles up on his jab. He seems to have more in the tank at this point.

Round seven begins and Fury is looking to weigh himself on Ngannou now. He is putting a lot of pressure on ‘The Predator’ obviously sensing fatigue. Francis with a left hand. A right hand over the top by Tyson Fury. He comes forward and Ngannou drags him down to the canvas. Back on the feet and Fury lands an elbow. As Dana White would say, “that was illegal”.

Tyson Fury is pulling out the elbows 😳 #furyvsngannou pic.twitter.com/VH6GUVoSWj — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) October 28, 2023

Round eight begins and Tyson Fury opens with a three-punch combination. Francis Ngannou replies with a right hand. ‘The Gypsy King’ with a clean right. ‘The Predator’ answers with a big uppercut and then a right hook and Fury appears to be wobbled. That was likely a Ngannou round, it’s all or nothing in these final two rounds.

Round nine begins and both men have really slowed down at this point. Tyson Fury has landed a couple of jabs but nothing really significant. The WBC champ lands a jab and then a left hook. He lands another combination to close out the round.

The tenth and final round begins and Tyson Fury lands a hard jab. Neither man really going after it, so this is a close round to call. Ngannou to the body. Fury with a jab. ‘The Predator’ attempts a superman punch. Fury with another combination late. We go to the judges’ scorecards.

Official Result: Tyson Fury def. Francis Ngannou by split decision (96-93, 95-94, 94-95)

What did you think of tonight’s Fury vs. Ngannou boxing match? Were you impressed by the former UFC heavyweight champions performance?