Former UFC champion thinks Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley could end in spectacular fashion: ‘I truly believe that’
Colby Covington will be facing Joaquin Buckley in December, and one former UFC champion believes a particular scenario could very well occur on fight night.
This will be the biggest test in the pro MMA career of Buckley. He passed his recent test with flying colors, knocking out Stephen Thompson back in October. He’ll have a quick turnaround when he meets Covington at UFC Tampa on December 14th.
Could we be in for a highlight reel finish in favor of “New Mansa?”
Henry Cejudo Feels Joaquin Buckley Can Finish Colby Covington
Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo took to the “Pound 4 Pound Podcast” to share his belief that Joaquin Buckley can put Colby Covington away when the two collide next month.
“The style that Colby Covington is doing is so predictable now,” Cejudo said. “The fact that they see him lose time and time again, whether it’s with Leon Edwards or [Kamaru Usman], it’s there. Once you stop Colby’s takedowns, things will fall into place. Look at how Joaquin covers distance, bro. Double feints, dipping in to eventually stop a dude like ‘Wonderboy.’ So, this kid is dangerous. I can see Colby Covington losing via stoppage to a guy like Joaquin Buckley, and I truly do believe that.”
It would be a huge feather in the cap of Buckley if he can stop Covington before the final horn. With an impressive 14 knockouts on his resume, it’s hard to argue the possibility. It’ll be interesting to see if Covington can keep Buckley on the ground when grappling comes into play.
