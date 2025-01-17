Jiri Prochazka shaves his head in solidarity with girl battling cancer

UFC star Jiri Prochazka has shaved his head in solidarity with a fan of his who is currently battling cancer.

As we know, Jiri Prochazka is a massive fan favorite in the world of mixed martial arts. In the UFC, especially, he’s been able to build up quite a base during his run with the company. On Saturday night, he’ll attempt to get back in the win column when he locks horns with fellow light heavyweight contender – and a fellow former champion – Jamahal Hill.

Recently, we’ve heard stories of a young girl called Ashly McGarity. She’s a big fan of Prochazka’s who is currently fighting cancer, and decided to cut her hair like his before shaving it off.

After hearing this story, Prochazka decided to reach out, leading to his revelation during yesterday’s press conference.

https://twitter.com/UFCEurope/status/1880153079389077994