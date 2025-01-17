Jiri Prochazka shaves his head in solidarity with girl battling cancer

By Harry Kettle - January 17, 2025

UFC star Jiri Prochazka has shaved his head in solidarity with a fan of his who is currently battling cancer.

Jiri Prochazka

As we know, Jiri Prochazka is a massive fan favorite in the world of mixed martial arts. In the UFC, especially, he’s been able to build up quite a base during his run with the company. On Saturday night, he’ll attempt to get back in the win column when he locks horns with fellow light heavyweight contender – and a fellow former champion – Jamahal Hill.

Recently, we’ve heard stories of a young girl called Ashly McGarity. She’s a big fan of Prochazka’s who is currently fighting cancer, and decided to cut her hair like his before shaving it off.

After hearing this story, Prochazka decided to reach out, leading to his revelation during yesterday’s press conference.

https://twitter.com/UFCEurope/status/1880153079389077994

Prochazka’s big donation

“This hair was inspired by Ashly. That girl, she’s fighting with cancer, she will come tomorrow, and all the oncologist patients. This is my [way of] showing the solidarity, because it’s about sending the good energy. Yesterday, I reached 1 million followers in Instagram, so I will give, for each other, 1 million by my foundation to oncologist patients. Martial arts have something to give back, it’s all about a good energy.”

Dana White then explained it again to the crowd, before asking Prochazka how much the 1 million Czech koruna was worth in US dollars. His answer was roughly $50,000 – which led to Dana deciding to match it before upping it to $100,000.

What do you make of Jiri Prochazka’s gesture? Do you expect to see him get the job done when he fights Jamahal Hill tomorrow night at UFC 311? Let us know your thoughts on all of this, BJPENN Nation!

