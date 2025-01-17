Michael Bisping tells absolutely insane stem cell story

By Harry Kettle - January 17, 2025

UFC commentator Michael Bisping got pretty wild on a recent podcast when talking about stem cells.

Michael Bisping

Throughout the course of his career, Michael Bisping has been known and recognized as a true warrior. He achieved some wonderful things in the world of mixed martial arts, most notably, becoming UFC middleweight champion by knocking out Luke Rockhold.

He proceeded to successfully defend the belt before losing it and eventually retiring after a defeat to Kelvin Gastelum. Now, Bisping can be seen on MMA podcasts, as well as on the commentary booth for UFC events.

In a recent podcast with Paul Felder, Bisping decided to tell an absolutely insane story regarding the use of stem cells.

https://twitter.com/felderpaul/status/1880082766576136594

Bisping’s crazy tale

“I did bring up Sean O’Malley having stem cells in his penis, in his c***. I said hey, can I get in on that action? Why not?! I’m getting it everywhere else. If it gives you a bit of bump. So I’m like, what does it do? They’re like yeah, it just improves the sensation. I’m like, forget it, I don’t need the sensation improved. My sensation is just fine. I don’t wanna improve the sensation, I wanna slow roll it!”

“The guy said absolutely no problem, I can set that up for you, then he told me a story about a guy that came. An older fella, he was 70. What they do is they put a rubber band around the base of the penis, and that’s how they manipulate it and inject it and stuff, like a little needle and what not. But they put a rubber band on it, and when the guy left, he forgot to take the rubber band off. He almost had to have his penis removed because it cut off all the blood to his c***. When I heard that I’m like, you know what, I’m done!”

