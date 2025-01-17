WATCH | Logan Paul shares phone call with Conor McGregor discussing potential boxing match
Logan Paul shared a phone call he had with Conor McGregor to discuss their potential boxing match.
A rumor came out that Paul and McGregor will box in India, but nothing has been made official. Now, a video went viral of Paul on the phone with McGregor discussing the potential bout.
Conor McGregor told Logan Paul on a phone call that their boxing match will happen 👀 pic.twitter.com/jqm9cO8SDE
— Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 16, 2025
“This can happen, my man, for real,” McGregor said on the phone. “This can and will happen.”
After Logan Paul hung up the phone, he said he would pause all his WWE work to prepare for the boxing match as he says it is something he truly wants to do.
“If Conor McGregor wants to fight, we are running it,” Paul said to WWE writer Rob Fee. “It’s an epic fight. It would be something I would like step away from WWE for a second to go do. $250 million, Rob. $250 million, Rob. I have to take that. Unless, if Nick Khan matches that, I’ll stay in the WWE. I think he’s trying to pressure Dana (White) into making it happen because he’s owned by the UFC. Like he can’t do f*****g shit, let alone fight without them knowing.”
A Logan Paul vs. Conor McGregor fight would be massive and would be one of the biggest fights in history. It also seems to be more real than many think after Paul and McGregor were on the phone with one another.
Dana White shuts down Conor McGregor-Logan Paul fight
However, even though Paul and McGregor were on the phone with one another, UFC CEO Dana White made it clear the fight wouldn’t happen.
White says the plan is for McGregor to return in the fall as he shot down a potential boxing match between the Irishman and Paul.
“No,” White said on Pardon My Take on if McGregor will box Paul or KSI.
Logan Paul is 1-1 as a pro boxer and his last fight was a decision win over Dillon Danis. He also had an exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather.
Conor McGregor, meanwhile, is 0-1 as a pro boxer as he suffered a TKO loss to Mayweather in 2017.
