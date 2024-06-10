Jiri Prochazka reveals he’s signed a contract for his next UFC fight

UFC star Jiri Prochazka has revealed that he’s signed a contract for his next bout in the promotion.

As many fans know, Jiri Prochazka is a fighter who lives and competes by a certain code. He believes in the true beauty of mixed martial arts, and his supporters love him for that. In his last outing, he was able to defeat Aleksandar Rakic via TKO in what proved to be an absolutely insane bout.

It came hot on the heels of his dramatic title loss at the hands of Alex Pereira. For many, Jiri has done more than enough to earn another crack at the belt, which he previously defeated Glover Teixeira to claim.

The 31-year-old is as exciting as they come inside the Octagon. So, now that he’s made it clear he’s ready to come back, the masses are pretty pumped up.