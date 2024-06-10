Jiri Prochazka reveals he’s signed a contract for his next UFC fight
UFC star Jiri Prochazka has revealed that he’s signed a contract for his next bout in the promotion.
As many fans know, Jiri Prochazka is a fighter who lives and competes by a certain code. He believes in the true beauty of mixed martial arts, and his supporters love him for that. In his last outing, he was able to defeat Aleksandar Rakic via TKO in what proved to be an absolutely insane bout.
It came hot on the heels of his dramatic title loss at the hands of Alex Pereira. For many, Jiri has done more than enough to earn another crack at the belt, which he previously defeated Glover Teixeira to claim.
The 31-year-old is as exciting as they come inside the Octagon. So, now that he’s made it clear he’s ready to come back, the masses are pretty pumped up.
Prochazka’s return
During an event over the weekend, Prochazka revealed that he’s signed a contract but is waiting for the promotion to announce the details. There’s no confirmation of this, but the popular opinion is that it’ll be a light heavyweight title shot. If that’s the case, you’d have to imagine that he’ll have already been putting in the hours to try and avenge his setback against the aforementioned ‘Poatan’.
Things have been looking pretty tasty at 205 pounds for a while now. Alas, we all know that Prochazka isn’t the kind of guy who is going to change his fight style. With that in mind, we’d be fascinated to see how he approaches the challenge.
