Jiri Prochazka brings Ashly McGarity on stage at UFC 311 weigh-ins

By Harry Kettle - January 18, 2025

UFC star Jiri Prochazka brought his fan Ashly McGarity on stage with him in a heartwarming moment at the UFC 311 weigh-ins.

Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka is a massive fan favorite within the context of mixed martial arts. That, in truth, is probably a bit of an understatement. He has put on some incredible performances since arriving in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and he’s been doing it for a long time before that too.

RELATED: Jiri Prochazka shaves his head in solidarity with girl battling cancer

The former light heavyweight champion will battle Jamahal Hill this weekend as part of the UFC 311 card. If he wins, there’s every chance he will be back in the conversation for another championship opportunity. Beyond that, though, Prochazka is also fighting with a bit of added motivation tonight.

Ashly McGarity is a fan of Jiri’s who posted a picture of her styling her hair to resemble his iconic look. Ashly is currently going through treatment for cancer, with Prochazka recently revealing that he would be putting forward a donation of $50,000 in support of her. As well as that, he also flew her to the UFC 311 event, and even brought her on stage during last night’s weigh-ins.

Prochazka celebrates McGarity

If this doesn’t show you what kind of guy Jiri Prochazka is, we don’t know what will. He is a great man as well as a great fighter, and he deserves to be praised on the world stage. McGarity will remember this weekend for the rest of her life, and Jiri helped make that happen.

What do you make of this incredible feel good story? Do you believe Jiri will be able to get the job done against Jamahal Hill tonight? If he does get the win, how will he do it? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

