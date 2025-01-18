Jiri Prochazka brings Ashly McGarity on stage at UFC 311 weigh-ins

UFC star Jiri Prochazka brought his fan Ashly McGarity on stage with him in a heartwarming moment at the UFC 311 weigh-ins.

Jiri Prochazka is a massive fan favorite within the context of mixed martial arts. That, in truth, is probably a bit of an understatement. He has put on some incredible performances since arriving in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and he’s been doing it for a long time before that too.

The former light heavyweight champion will battle Jamahal Hill this weekend as part of the UFC 311 card. If he wins, there’s every chance he will be back in the conversation for another championship opportunity. Beyond that, though, Prochazka is also fighting with a bit of added motivation tonight.

Ashly McGarity is a fan of Jiri’s who posted a picture of her styling her hair to resemble his iconic look. Ashly is currently going through treatment for cancer, with Prochazka recently revealing that he would be putting forward a donation of $50,000 in support of her. As well as that, he also flew her to the UFC 311 event, and even brought her on stage during last night’s weigh-ins.