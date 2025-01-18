Rodtang breaks down ONE 170 main event: “It’s going to be on fire” 

Flyweight Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon will be one of the many fans watching at ONE 170, and he remains very intrigued by the highly anticipated main event.

ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai defends his crown against reigning divisional kickboxing king Superbon for the second time on Friday, January 24. The pair will lock horns inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Assessing the scene, Rodtang sees the sequel being a very close encounter throughout. Having said that, he’s of the belief that it will be a firefight for as long as it lasts.

“For these two, I think it’s the second round when we can see who’d miss something or let their guard down first. They have an equal chance on that. Just one shot,” he said.

“I have to say they both have high IQs in fighting. Tiny window of time you miss, it’s the end of the game. It’s going to be so much fun exchanging kicks. It’s going to be on fire.”