Rodtang breaks down ONE 170 main event: “It’s going to be on fire” 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 18, 2025

Flyweight Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon will be one of the many fans watching at ONE 170, and he remains very intrigued by the highly anticipated main event. 

Rodtang Jitmuangnon

ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai defends his crown against reigning divisional kickboxing king Superbon for the second time on Friday, January 24. The pair will lock horns inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.  

Assessing the scene, Rodtang sees the sequel being a very close encounter throughout. Having said that, he’s of the belief that it will be a firefight for as long as it lasts. 

“For these two, I think it’s the second round when we can see who’d miss something or let their guard down first. They have an equal chance on that. Just one shot,” he said. 

“I have to say they both have high IQs in fighting. Tiny window of time you miss, it’s the end of the game. It’s going to be so much fun exchanging kicks. It’s going to be on fire.”  

Rodtang torn on ONE 170 main event outcome: “I support them both”

Former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon knows that a contest can change in an instant.  

He knows all about what it takes to become a World Champion. So that’s why he’s torn on the outcome of ONE 170’s prolific main event between reigning featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai and kickboxing ruler Superbon.  

The all-Thai headline attraction has sold out Impact Arena, and Rodtang is proud of his nation’s best strikers. Despite that, “The Iron Man” believes the contest is too close to call.   

“Well, I’m fifty-fifty for each of them. I support Thai boxers. No matter what, do your best. Superbon is my big bro, and Tawanchai is a little bro,” Rodtang said. 

“I support both of them. I love both of my brothers.” 

ONE Championship Rodtang Jitmuangnon

