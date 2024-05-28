All-Women MMA promotion Invicta FC to make return on June 28th in Kansas City

Shannon Knapp’s Invicta FC will be returning this summer in Kansas City.

Founded in 2012 after the end of Strikeforce, the company is exclusively dedicated to women’s MMA. Over the years, many former and future champions fought in Invicta, including Cris Cyborg, Amanda Nunes, and Rose Namajunas. In recent years, the likes of Erin Blanchfield and Miranda Maverick have left the company to become UFC contenders.

However, Invicta FC has seemingly struggled since the COVID-19 pandemic. In early 2021, the company was dropped from the UFC Fight Pass line-up. While they later headed to AXS and the Fight Network, they’ve massively reduced their schedule. They only held four events in 2023, with the latest coming in October.

For months, there was no news about an Invicta return. However, that changed with Shannon Knapp’s appearance on SiriusXM’s MMA Today show earlier today. During the interview, the company’s founder revealed that they had scheduled their return for June 28th at the Memorial Hall Arena in Kansas City, Kansas. Knapp also revealed that the company had a new TV deal, but declined to name their partner.

RELATED: PAIGE VANZANT OFFERS UPDATE ON BKFC DEAL AFTER SIGNING CONTRACT WITH MISFITS BOXING: “I’M HERE TO STAY”

🚨BREAKING NOW 🚨 on @MMAonSiriusXM‘s MMA Today w/ @RJcliffordMMA & Din Thomas#InvictaFC55 will be on JUNE 28th when @InvictaFights returns HOME to Kansas City Headline by Olga Rubin vs Talita Bernardo for the bantamweight title. pic.twitter.com/AYEC36LxLA — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) May 28, 2024

Shannon Knapp announces Invicta FC 55 is set for June 28th in Kansas City

“We’re always working on something to make it better for the sport and it’s athletes. That’s kind of what we’ve been doing.” Shannon Knapp stated during the interview announcing Invicta’s return earlier today. “We’ve been hunkered down, finding and locking down a great distribution deal… Now we’re on the move. So a lot is coming up.”

He continued, “We do have [a new broadcast partner] and I’m excited… We’ll be making that announcement real soon. But I think everybody is going to [care], it’s going to excite everyone in the long term for sure. The deal is done, I can tell you that. It’s only a matter of announcing it really soon. But I can tell you that we’re back in Kansas City where it all began, on June 28th for Invicta FC 55.”

Shannon Knapp also revealed that Invicta FC 55 will be headlined by a bantamweight title bout between Talita Bernardo, and Olga Rubin. The Brazilian previously claimed the gold with a unanimous decision victory over Taneisha Tennant last January. Meanwhile, Rubin is riding a two-fight winning streak, last defeating Claire Guthrie in May.

What do you make of this news? Will you watch Invicta FC 55 next month?