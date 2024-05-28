All-Women MMA promotion Invicta FC to make return on June 28th in Kansas City

By Josh Evanoff - May 28, 2024

Shannon Knapp’s Invicta FC will be returning this summer in Kansas City.

Invicta FC

Founded in 2012 after the end of Strikeforce, the company is exclusively dedicated to women’s MMA. Over the years, many former and future champions fought in Invicta, including Cris Cyborg, Amanda Nunes, and Rose Namajunas. In recent years, the likes of Erin Blanchfield and Miranda Maverick have left the company to become UFC contenders.

However, Invicta FC has seemingly struggled since the COVID-19 pandemic. In early 2021, the company was dropped from the UFC Fight Pass line-up. While they later headed to AXS and the Fight Network, they’ve massively reduced their schedule. They only held four events in 2023, with the latest coming in October.

For months, there was no news about an Invicta return. However, that changed with Shannon Knapp’s appearance on SiriusXM’s MMA Today show earlier today. During the interview, the company’s founder revealed that they had scheduled their return for June 28th at the Memorial Hall Arena in Kansas City, Kansas. Knapp also revealed that the company had a new TV deal, but declined to name their partner.

RELATED: PAIGE VANZANT OFFERS UPDATE ON BKFC DEAL AFTER SIGNING CONTRACT WITH MISFITS BOXING: “I’M HERE TO STAY”

Shannon Knapp announces Invicta FC 55 is set for June 28th in Kansas City

“We’re always working on something to make it better for the sport and it’s athletes. That’s kind of what we’ve been doing.” Shannon Knapp stated during the interview announcing Invicta’s return earlier today. “We’ve been hunkered down, finding and locking down a great distribution deal… Now we’re on the move. So a lot is coming up.”

He continued, “We do have [a new broadcast partner] and I’m excited… We’ll be making that announcement real soon. But I think everybody is going to [care], it’s going to excite everyone in the long term for sure. The deal is done, I can tell you that. It’s only a matter of announcing it really soon. But I can tell you that we’re back in Kansas City where it all began, on June 28th for Invicta FC 55.”

Shannon Knapp also revealed that Invicta FC 55 will be headlined by a bantamweight title bout between Talita Bernardo, and Olga Rubin. The Brazilian previously claimed the gold with a unanimous decision victory over Taneisha Tennant last January. Meanwhile, Rubin is riding a two-fight winning streak, last defeating Claire Guthrie in May.

What do you make of this news? Will you watch Invicta FC 55 next month?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Invicta FC

Related

Kay Hansen

Invicta's Kay Hansen states OnlyFans has helped her focus on fighting: "I don't have to get another job working a 9-to-5"

Josh Evanoff - December 21, 2022
Viviane-Pereira
Invicta FC

Viviane Pereira details being kicked out of gym after informing coach she was pregnant with his child

Drake Riggs - August 17, 2021

Viviane Pereira hasn’t been able to compete since 2019.

Invicta-FC
Invicta FC

Invicta FC sold to Anthem, gets new television deal

Adam D Martin - April 15, 2021

All-women MMA promotion Invicta FC has been sold to Anthem Sports & Entertainment and the organization now has a new television deal.

UFC Fight Pass
MMA News

UFC Fight Pass will no longer feature Invicta FC events

Drake Riggs - February 22, 2021

All-women’s promotion Invicta FC has truly left its mark on the sport of MMA. However, going forward it will no longer air on UFC Fight Pass.

Sarah-Patterson
Invicta FC

Former Invicta FC fighter Sarah Patterson passes away at 36

Adam Martin - February 9, 2021

Former Invicta FC featherweight fighter Sarah Patterson has passed away at age 36, the promotion announced late Monday.

Kayla Harrison, PFL

Kayla Harrison says weight cutting sends a bad message to kids, but 145lbs was only option

Adam Martin - November 23, 2020
Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

Watch Kayla Harrison destroy Courtney King at Invicta FC 43 and see how the pros reacted

Adam Martin - November 20, 2020

PFL star Kayla Harrison made her Invicta FC debut on Friday night and put on an incredible performance, defeating Courtney King via TKO.

Kanako-Murata
UFC

UFC signs Invicta FC strawweight champion Kanako Murata

Adam Martin - July 5, 2020

The UFC has signed Invicta FC strawweight champion Kanako Murata to a contract to compete for the world’s leading MMA organization.

Ayaka-Hamasaki-Jinh-Yu-Frey
Invicta FC

Invicta FC to use open scoring after Kansas Athletic Commission enables option for MMA promotions

Adam Martin - February 10, 2020

The Kanas Athletic Commission announced on Monday it will give MMA promotions the option for open scoring, and Invicta FC has taken them up on the offer.

Jon Jones, UFC 247
ONE Championship

Streaming this Week: Invicta, UFC 247, ONE Championship

Mike Pendleton - February 6, 2020

As streaming services continue to take over the combat sports industry, there are more and more events being broadcast on platforms like ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, DAZN, and YouTube.