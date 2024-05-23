Gegard Mousasi’s management releases statement after PFL release: “There is a greater lesson here”

By Josh Evanoff - May 23, 2024

Former Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi has officially parted ways with the PFL.

gegard mousasi

‘The Dreamcatcher’ hasn’t competed since a unanimous decision loss to Fabian Edwards last May. That defeat at Bellator 296 went down months before the company was sold to the PFL. While Gegard Mousasi was linked to a clash with Derek Brunson in December, he never wound up fighting for the Donn Davis-led company.

Earlier today, Gegard Mousasi was released from the PFL. Despite only being with the company for a few months, the longtime middleweight consistently voiced his displeasure. After months of hearing that his Bellator contract was too much to pay, Mousasi threatened to sue the company this week. It seems that was the nail in the coffin for their working relationship.

PFL themselves confirmed Gegard Mousasi’s release earlier today, in a brief statement on social media. Now, the former Bellator middleweight champion’s management has released a brief comment themselves. The statement came from Mousasi’s agent Nima Safapour, and was first reported by Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie.

Gegard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi’s management releases a statement after his PFL release

“We will not comment on the merits of the alleged release at this time for obvious reasons.” Gegard Mousasi’s manager wrote in a text message to Bohn. “However, we believe there is a greater lesson here that our community should pay close attention to. For an organization that repeatedly claims to be ‘fighter first’, we now truly see how PFL treats their fighters, especially their legends.”

For what it’s worth, Gegard Mousasi is far from the only fighter to take issue with the PFL as of late. In recent weeks, several Bellator fighters, including Douglas Lima, have accused the company of not offering them fights. Yesterday, potential opponents Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco accused the PFL of refusing to offer them a bout against each other.

For Gegard Mousasi, he is now a free agent for the first time since early 2017. A former Bellator champion and longtime UFC contender, it remains to be seen where he’ll end up. At 38 years old, one has to figure that Mousasi is now in the twilight of his career.

What do you make of these comments from the former PFL fighter’s management? Where do you want to see Gegard Mousasi sign with?

