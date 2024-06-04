Daniel Cormier believes Dustin Poirier’s retirement comments could be leverage for higher pay: “I believe we will see him again”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes that Dustin Poirier will fight again.

‘The Diamond’ returned to the cage in the main event of UFC 302 over the weekend. Back for the first time since a knockout win over Benoit Saint-Denis in March, he faced lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Ahead of the title bout, Dustin Poirier was open about the fact that the fight could be his last.

Ultimately, the longtime contender gave a spirited effort. Heading into the fifth round, Dustin Poirier was tied on one judge’s scorecard and had managed to hand the champion a massive cut. However, the former interim champion was taken down, and submitted to end the bout. After a lifetime of fighting, Poirier seemed at peace with his career in his post-fight interview.

However, the longtime UFC star stopped just short of announcing his retirement. Commentator and analyst Daniel Cormier believes that the decision was an intentional one. Speaking on his ‘Good Guy, Bad Guy’ Podcast alongside Chael Sonnen, ‘DC’ discussed Dustin Poirier’s loss to Islam Makhachev. There, Cormier offered a theory on the lightweight’s retirement.

RELATED: SEAN STRICKLAND MAKES PLANS CLEAR FOLLOWING UFC 302 WIN OVER PAULO COSTA: “TIME TO SIT AND WAIT FOR A TITLE SHOT”

Daniel Cormier reacts to Dustin Poirier’s loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302

In the discussion, Daniel Cormier opined that Dustin Poirier could be using his retirement comments as leverage for higher pay. The commentator stated that ‘The Diamond’ is used to having higher pay as of late, given his fights with the likes of Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev. While Poirier stated that he’s only interested in fighting for titles, Cormier believes he could be swayed.

“Dana White saying that Dustin can stay here as long as he wants is very telling because not everybody has that runway, to essentially make your career.” Daniel Cormier stated. “[The ability] to stay out as long as you want and do whatever you want. Dustin Poirier has that, but Dustin Poirier is saying ‘It might be over for me’ but stopped [Joe] Rogan short, or anybody short of being definitive in that statement.”

He continued, “That statement tells you, that there’s a big part of him that knows the end isn’t right now. I think what he is doing though, is also telling you that ‘It’s going to cost a lot to get me back in there. You want me back in there, you’re going to have to pay me’. He can’t go from making Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev money to something that he doesn’t feel is worth his time. I believe we will see Dustin Poirier again.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC commentator Daniel Cormier? Do you believe Dustin Poirier will fight again?