UFC veteran Jim Miller admits he still suffers from imposter syndrome

By Harry Kettle - December 23, 2024

UFC veteran Jim Miller has admitted that he still suffers from imposter syndrome despite his incredible run in mixed martial arts.

Jim Miller

When it comes to legends in the UFC, few are bigger than Jim Miller. He is a cult hero at this point and even at this stage of his career, he’s still putting together highlight-reel moments. He’s an absolute gem of a fighter and a man, and we hope to see him stick around for as long as he desires.

RELATED: Jim Miller reveals plans for retirement after big win at UFC 309

Of course, while Miller may be an iconic figure, he’s had to face his own setbacks too. While that goes for defeats inside the Octagon, he’s also had his own personal demons to battle, including the dreaded imposter syndrome.

He spoke candidly about that in a recent interview.

Miller’s big revelation

“I still feel like I deal with a little bit of imposter syndrome,” Miller said. “It’s hard for me to even say that stuff. My job is to fight, and that’s what I do. I’m not a matchmaker. I’m not any of that stuff. I’m a fighter, so that’s what I focus my time on.

“I know that I am well-respected and I appreciate the hell out of that, and some of the conversations that I have with guys like Sean Shelby or (Joe) Rogan, I do feel that I’ve earned their respect,” Miller continued. “I still have difficulty making those callouts, like saying, ‘Hey, no more Apex cards for me. Jim always wants the big cards – only numbered events at this point.’ That’s a tough one for me.”

Quotes via MMA News

What do you want to see next for Jim Miller in his mixed martial arts career? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

