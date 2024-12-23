Jiri Prochazka scoffs at banter from Jamahal Hill ahead of UFC 311: ‘My actions will talk’

By Fernando Quiles - December 23, 2024

Jiri Prochazka is not concerned with the banter from Jamahal Hill.

Jiri Prochazka

Prochazka and Hill are scheduled to collide on the UFC 311 card on January 18th. It’s a crucial battle between two former UFC light heavyweight champions. Both men are coming off finishing losses to the current 205-pound ruler Alex Pereira, and are hoping to hold strong in the title picture.

Ahead of fight night, both men have gone back and forth through the media, with Hill criticizing Prochazka’s performance against Alex Pereira in their rematch.

Jiri Prochazka Dismisses Jamahal Hill’s Trash Talk

During an interview with Mike Heck of MMAFighting.com, Jiri Prochazka said all that matters to him as far as Jamahal Hill is concerned is the fight.

“So that’s why I don’t care about these trash talks because do you know how the true confident man, a real man [looks] like? He don’t know. He don’t need to say some sh*t about others, to speak about his strong sides and about the weaknesses in his opponent because he’s self-confident too much to not do that. That’s, for me, the true power of the man. That’s it. I don’t want to speak… I want to speak about others, but why [would I]? I see that like a weakness to speak some bullsh*t about my opponents, man. I’m going there, I will show my best, and I will show that to all the world that I’m the best, and that’s all. My actions will talk.

“It’s not me who is saying that. He’s saying that. He’s just showing that about himself because, lots of talking, lots of talking. The man is not here in this world to speak about others, but to do the right things. When the man wants to fight, [when] a warrior wants to fight, he will fight. That’s all. No talk, no [doing] bullsh*t, some stupid things. Do it. That’s all.”

Prochazka and Hill will collide inside the Intuit Dome for the UFC’s first pay-per-view event of 2025. There will be two title fights on the UFC 311 card. The main event will see Islam Makhachev put his lightweight gold on the line against Arman Tsarukyan. Taking the co-headlining honors will be bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili defending his title against Umar Nurmagomedov.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

