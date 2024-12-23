Robert Whittaker teases shift up to light heavyweight in the UFC
UFC legend Robert Whittaker has teased the idea of moving up to light heavyweight for his next fight in the Octagon.
As we know, Robert Whittaker is a real fan favorite in the world of mixed martial arts. He’s achieved some incredible things in the sport over the years, and his fun fight style runs nicely alongside his great personality. Alas, in his most recent fight, he suffered a big setback in the form of a brutal submission defeat to Khamzat Chimaev.
Ever since then, many have been wondering what’s next for him. Whether it be a weight class change or an alteration of his style, the overwhelming view is that, at the very least, Whittaker should carry on competing.
In a recent episode of his podcast, Bobby Knuckles spoke candidly about what the next step could be.
Whittaker looks ahead to the future
“I wouldn’t go down (to welterweight), I can’t go down. I’m still playing with the idea of going up to light heavyweight, dude,” Whittaker revealed on the MMArcade Podcast.
“No, it’s just like, I’m a big dude, much bigger than people think I am, yeah, I don’t know, it’s Christmas, I don’t want any stressful questions,” Whittaker joked.
Given that Whittaker isn’t the biggest middleweight in the world, you do have to wonder what this shift up to 205 pounds would do for him. There are some absolute monsters residing in that division, but in equal measure, you could argue that it isn’t as top heavy as it was a few years ago.
What kind of match-ups would you like to see for Robert Whittaker if he did move up to light heavyweight? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
