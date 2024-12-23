Robert Whittaker teases shift up to light heavyweight in the UFC

UFC legend Robert Whittaker has teased the idea of moving up to light heavyweight for his next fight in the Octagon.

As we know, Robert Whittaker is a real fan favorite in the world of mixed martial arts. He’s achieved some incredible things in the sport over the years, and his fun fight style runs nicely alongside his great personality. Alas, in his most recent fight, he suffered a big setback in the form of a brutal submission defeat to Khamzat Chimaev.

Ever since then, many have been wondering what’s next for him. Whether it be a weight class change or an alteration of his style, the overwhelming view is that, at the very least, Whittaker should carry on competing.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Bobby Knuckles spoke candidly about what the next step could be.