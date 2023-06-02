Jim Miller receives new opponent for Saturday’s UFC Vegas 74 event after Jared Gordon was forced to withdraw

Jim Miller has received a brand new opponent this weekend after Jared Gordon was forced to withdraw from their contest.

When it comes to legendary figures in mixed martial arts, Jim Miller is up there with the best of them. He’s been around the block more than a few times, holding several records along the way. The 39-year-old has the most wins in UFC history and in addition to that, has fought for the promotion more so than anyone else.

This weekend, he was scheduled to take on Jared Gordon, only for Gordon to be removed from the bout. It comes not long after Jared suffered a nasty headbutt in a fight against Bobby Green, with the man himself admitting that he’d suffered a minor concussion. Just a few days ago, Miller had the following to say on the matter.

“I mean yes and no. As a fighter, I know you want to get that bad taste out of your mouth so any opportunity you can to get back into winning ways you will take,” Miller said. “But, on the flip side, his coaches and stuff, the fact it ended up being a No Contest doesn’t change what happened in the fight, he did take a pretty good headbutt. That is not my problem. I’m going to go and exploit the fact he probably wasn’t training as hard as he could be.”

Now, it’s been confirmed that promotional newcomer Jesse Butler will be stepping up to battle the veteran.