UFC Vegas 74 Results: Don’Tale Mayes stops Andrei Arlovski (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 74 results, including the heavyweight contest between Andrei Arlovski and Don’Tale Mayes.

Arlovski (34-22 MMA) will enter the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Marcos Rogerio de Lima in his most recent effort last October. Prior to that setback, the former UFC heavyweight champion had put together a 4-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Don’Tale Mayes (10-5 MMA) was last seen in action in February of this year, losing a unanimous decision to Augusto Sakai. That setback snapped a two-fight win streak for ‘Kong’, as he previously picked up wins over Roque Martinez and Josh Parisian.

Round one of this heavyweight contest begins and Mayes comes out quickly with a combination. He attempts a kick, but ‘Pitbull’ avoids. Another combination from ‘Kong’, but this time Andrei Arlovski slips it and lands a beautiful counter. Both men appear to be happy to stand and trade in the early going. Don’Tale Mayes leaps into the pocket with a left hand. He follows that up with a low kick. Arlovski with a good shot to the body. He lands a low kick and avoids a counter left from Mayes. A good combination from the former UFC heavyweight champion. Mayes with a high kick attempt, but Arlovski blocks it with ease. Andrei with a low kick and then another. He lands a straight right. Mayes goes to the body with a kick. Another right from ‘Pitbull’. He attempts a spinning back fist, but it just misses the mark. Don’Tale Mayes with a takedown attempt. He lands a nice elbow inside. The horn sounds to end the opening round.

Round two begins and Don’Tale Mayes lands a big low kick. He lands another. Andrei Arlovski replies with a counter right. The heavyweights come together and there is an accidental clash of heads. We have a brief break and then the referee restarts the fight. Mayes with a left hook. Arlovski answers with a low kick. He lands a nice left hand, but Mayes counters perfectly with a left of his own. A nice 1-2 from the former UFC heavyweight champion. Don’Tale Mayes lands a heavy low kick. Andrei Arlovski leaps into the pocket with a flurry. The fighters separate and Mayes lands a big right hand over the top. Arlovski goes down and the referee quickly steps in to keep ‘Kong’ from landing too much ground and pound.

Official UFC Vegas 74 Results: Don’Tale Mayes def. Andrei Arlovski via TKO at 3:17 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Mayes fight next following his victory over Arlovski this evening in Sin City?