Jeremy Stephens calls out Conor McGregor for a boxing match: “Give the fans what they want”
Jeremy Stephens is calling for a boxing match with Conor McGregor.
Stephens has been dabbling into the sweet science as of late. Back in April, he took on soon-to-be UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo in a boxing clash. The bout went the distance and the result was a majority draw. He’ll look to nab his first pro boxing victory when he steps in the ring with Chris Avila. The bout will be featured Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz card on August 5.
While “Lil Heathen” is focusing on Avila, he’s still holding out hope for a showdown with Conor McGregor some day. Jeremy Stephens and the “Notorious” one have been linked throughout the years thanks to one infamous moment during a 2016 UFC press conference. Conor McGregor was asked a question and Jeremy Stephens interrupted, saying he was the hardest hitter at 145 pounds. “Mystic Mac” responded by famously asking, “Who the f*** is that guy?”
RELATED: MICHAEL CHANDLER VENTS FRUSTRATION OVER CONOR MCGREGOR STILL NOT BEING ENROLLED IN USADA TESTING: “ONE HUNDRED AND SEVENTY-NINE DAYS LEFT”
Conor McGregor Challenged By Jeremy Stephens
To this day, Jeremy Stephens is looking for a big payday against Conor McGregor. He recently took to his Twitter account to call for a boxing match with the former two-division UFC champion.
@TheNotoriousMMA told you, come cross over to boxing for a bit, I’m sure they let things slide more than @usantidoping be right up your alley give the fans what they want. 👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽
— Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) June 22, 2023
“@TheNotoriousMMA told you, come cross over to boxing for a bit, I’m sure they let things slide more than @usantidoping be right up your alley give the fans what they want.”
At the moment, many are questioning McGregor’s fighting future. While the UFC was hoping to book Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler before the end of 2023, that isn’t likely to happen. The “Notorious” one did not re-enter the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool before the deadline to return this year. Conor McGregor must undergo six months of clean drug testing if he re-enters the pool, per USADA rules.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:MMA News