Jeremy Stephens calls out Conor McGregor for a boxing match: “Give the fans what they want”

By Fernando Quiles - June 22, 2023

Jeremy Stephens is calling for a boxing match with Conor McGregor.

Conor-McGregor-Jeremy-Stephens

Stephens has been dabbling into the sweet science as of late. Back in April, he took on soon-to-be UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo in a boxing clash. The bout went the distance and the result was a majority draw. He’ll look to nab his first pro boxing victory when he steps in the ring with Chris Avila. The bout will be featured Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz card on August 5.

While “Lil Heathen” is focusing on Avila, he’s still holding out hope for a showdown with Conor McGregor some day. Jeremy Stephens and the “Notorious” one have been linked throughout the years thanks to one infamous moment during a 2016 UFC press conference. Conor McGregor was asked a question and Jeremy Stephens interrupted, saying he was the hardest hitter at 145 pounds. “Mystic Mac” responded by famously asking, “Who the f*** is that guy?”

RELATED: MICHAEL CHANDLER VENTS FRUSTRATION OVER CONOR MCGREGOR STILL NOT BEING ENROLLED IN USADA TESTING: “ONE HUNDRED AND SEVENTY-NINE DAYS LEFT”

Conor McGregor Challenged By Jeremy Stephens

To this day, Jeremy Stephens is looking for a big payday against Conor McGregor. He recently took to his Twitter account to call for a boxing match with the former two-division UFC champion.

“@TheNotoriousMMA told you, come cross over to boxing for a bit, I’m sure they let things slide more than @usantidoping be right up your alley give the fans what they want.”

At the moment, many are questioning McGregor’s fighting future. While the UFC was hoping to book Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler before the end of 2023, that isn’t likely to happen. The “Notorious” one did not re-enter the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool before the deadline to return this year. Conor McGregor must undergo six months of clean drug testing if he re-enters the pool, per USADA rules.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

MMA News

Related

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor, UFC

Daniel Cormier reacts to sexual assault allegations against Conor McGregor

Harry Kettle - June 22, 2023
Neil Magny

UFC veteran Neil Magny responds to “interesting” callout from undefeated welterweight Ian Garry

Harry Kettle - June 22, 2023

UFC veteran Neil Magny has given his thoughts on being called out by rising welterweight star Ian Garry.

Jon Jones

Israel Adesanya loses out to Jon Jones after campaigning for ESPY’s “Best Comeback Athlete” award

Harry Kettle - June 22, 2023

Israel Adesanya was not nominated for ESPY Best Comeback Athlete of the Year award, with Jon Jones getting the UFC nod.

Tyson Fury Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Tyson Fury blames “little sh*tbag” Joe Rogan for Jon Jones fight rumors: “There was never talk of me saying I was going to go in a cage with Jon”

Harry Kettle - June 22, 2023

Tyson Fury has hit out at Joe Rogan for kickstarting talk of a fight between himself and UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Gillian Robertson
Gillian Robertson

Gillian Robertson plans to call out Mackenzie Dern after she submits Tabatha Ricci at UFC Jacksonville

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2023

Gillian Robertson is making a quick turnaround.

Sean Strickland and Marvin Vettori

Sean Strickland shares some interesting advice to "dumb" Marvin Vettori after loss to Jared Cannonier

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2023
Henry Cejudo
Marlon Vera

Henry Cejudo opens as a sizeable betting favorite over Marlon Vera at UFC 292

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2023

Henry Cejudo has opened as the betting favorite for his UFC 292 fight against Marlon Vera.

Chris Avila and Jeremy Stephens
Jeremy Stephens

Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens added to the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Josh Evanoff - June 21, 2023

UFC veterans Chris Avila and Jeremy Stephens have been added to Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz.

Anderson Silva Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Anderson Silva confirms he's "working on" MMA fighter union with Jake Paul

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2023

Anderson Silva will be sticking to his word.

John Gotti III and Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather

John Gotti III reveals Floyd Mayweather rematch is targeted for October: "It was the most googled thing in the whole world"

Josh Evanoff - June 21, 2023

Believe it or not, John Gotti III vs. Floyd Mayweather 2 is somehow on the table.