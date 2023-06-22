Jeremy Stephens calls out Conor McGregor for a boxing match: “Give the fans what they want”

Jeremy Stephens is calling for a boxing match with Conor McGregor.

Stephens has been dabbling into the sweet science as of late. Back in April, he took on soon-to-be UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo in a boxing clash. The bout went the distance and the result was a majority draw. He’ll look to nab his first pro boxing victory when he steps in the ring with Chris Avila. The bout will be featured Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz card on August 5.

While “Lil Heathen” is focusing on Avila, he’s still holding out hope for a showdown with Conor McGregor some day. Jeremy Stephens and the “Notorious” one have been linked throughout the years thanks to one infamous moment during a 2016 UFC press conference. Conor McGregor was asked a question and Jeremy Stephens interrupted, saying he was the hardest hitter at 145 pounds. “Mystic Mac” responded by famously asking, “Who the f*** is that guy?”

RELATED: MICHAEL CHANDLER VENTS FRUSTRATION OVER CONOR MCGREGOR STILL NOT BEING ENROLLED IN USADA TESTING: “ONE HUNDRED AND SEVENTY-NINE DAYS LEFT”