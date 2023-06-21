Michael Chandler vents frustration over Conor McGregor still not being enrolled in USADA testing: “One hundred and seventy-nine days left”

June 21, 2023

UFC fighter Michael Chandler has vented his frustration as Conor McGregor continues to miss out on being enrolled in the USADA testing pool.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, TUF 31

For the majority of the year thus far, it’s seemed as if Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor would be squaring off in the Octagon. As time has gone on, however, more and more doubts have been creeping in regarding the Irishman’s availability.

He doesn’t appear to have been training all too often, and he also has yet to re-enter the USADA testing pool. Given that he needs to be in it for six months, it’s easy to understand why some folks are concerned.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR VOWS THAT HIS FIGHT AGAINST MICHAEL CHANDLER WILL BE “THE GREATEST RETURN IN COMBAT SPORTS”

Michael Chandler, meanwhile, has been holding up his end of the bargain. He’s been tested regularly, he’s in great shape, and he’s ready to go.

During a recent video posted to social media, Chandler couldn’t help but get a bit annoyed by how it’s all playing out.

“Alright guys. You guys have all seen the news, Conor is not in USADA. 179 days left until December 16th, which is supposed to be the last pay-per-view of the year. Comically, USADA shows up at my door – today, to add insult to injury. Where you at, boy?”

Chandler calls out McGregor

Some have suggested the UFC could give Conor an exemption to fight. Alas, it certainly doesn’t feel like that’s the direction we’re heading in. Instead, Chandler may have to look elsewhere if he wants to get in a fight before the end of the year. It’s a shame, but it’s starting to feel inevitable.

What do you believe will happen next in the saga between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor? Will they ever fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

