Michael Chandler vents frustration over Conor McGregor still not being enrolled in USADA testing: “One hundred and seventy-nine days left”

UFC fighter Michael Chandler has vented his frustration as Conor McGregor continues to miss out on being enrolled in the USADA testing pool.

For the majority of the year thus far, it’s seemed as if Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor would be squaring off in the Octagon. As time has gone on, however, more and more doubts have been creeping in regarding the Irishman’s availability.

He doesn’t appear to have been training all too often, and he also has yet to re-enter the USADA testing pool. Given that he needs to be in it for six months, it’s easy to understand why some folks are concerned.

Michael Chandler, meanwhile, has been holding up his end of the bargain. He’s been tested regularly, he’s in great shape, and he’s ready to go.

During a recent video posted to social media, Chandler couldn’t help but get a bit annoyed by how it’s all playing out.

No joke… WHERE THE FOOK IS THAT GUY? pic.twitter.com/pX5RmOFSdK — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) June 21, 2023

“Alright guys. You guys have all seen the news, Conor is not in USADA. 179 days left until December 16th, which is supposed to be the last pay-per-view of the year. Comically, USADA shows up at my door – today, to add insult to injury. Where you at, boy?”