UFC Jacksonville: ‘Emmett vs. Topuria’ Fight Card and Start Times
This weekend’s UFC Jacksonville card featuring Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria is set.
On Saturday (June 24), the UFC returns to the ABC network for a Fight Night card. The action will emanate from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. In the main event, Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria will collide. This is a pivotal featherweight clash, as the winner could be one step closer to UFC gold.
The co-main event will see two women’s flyweights who are looking to climb the 125-pound ladder. It’ll be Amanda Ribas going toe-to-toe with Maycee Barber. The main card will also see Cody Brundage vs. Sedriques Dumas, David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos, and Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva.
That’s not all, as UFC Jacksonville has also has preliminary bouts that could steal the show. In the featured preliminary fight, welterweights Neil Magny and Philip Rowe will collide.
UFC Jacksonville: Full Card & Times
Fight fans know the drill with these UFC on ABC cards by now. These shows often start early, and this one is no exception. The prelims will begin at noon ET and will air live on the major ESPN network and ESPN+ As for the main card, that’ll begin at 3 p.m. ET. The main card airs live on ABC and ESPN+.
Here’s a look at the UFC Jacksonville card:
Main Card (ABC/ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)
Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria
Women’s Flyweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber
Middleweight: Cody Brundage vs. Sedriques Dumas
Featherweight: David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos
Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva
Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 12 p.m. ET)
Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Philip Rowe
Flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Joshua Van
Heavyweight: Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa
Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman
Lightweight: Mateusz Rębecki vs. Loik Radzhabov
Women’s Strawweight: Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson
Lightweight: Trevor Peek vs. Jose Mariscal
Featherweight: Jamall Emmers vs. Jack Jenkins
Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
