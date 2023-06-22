UFC Jacksonville: ‘Emmett vs. Topuria’ Fight Card and Start Times

This weekend’s UFC Jacksonville card featuring Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria is set.

On Saturday (June 24), the UFC returns to the ABC network for a Fight Night card. The action will emanate from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. In the main event, Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria will collide. This is a pivotal featherweight clash, as the winner could be one step closer to UFC gold.

The co-main event will see two women’s flyweights who are looking to climb the 125-pound ladder. It’ll be Amanda Ribas going toe-to-toe with Maycee Barber. The main card will also see Cody Brundage vs. Sedriques Dumas, David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos, and Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva.

That’s not all, as UFC Jacksonville has also has preliminary bouts that could steal the show. In the featured preliminary fight, welterweights Neil Magny and Philip Rowe will collide.