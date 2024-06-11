Jon Anik defends referee Jason Herzog over UFC Louisville stoppage: “He would’ve been knocked out!”

UFC play-by-play broadcaster Jon Anik empathizes with referee Jason Herzog after a controversial stoppage in the UFC Louisville main event.

Nassourdine Imavov defeated Jared Cannonier by fourth-round TKO at UFC Louisville last Saturday. He has now won back-to-back fights and continued his surge up the middleweight ranks.

While it was a great night for Imavov, it didn’t come without controversy. During a flurry of exchanges against the cage with Cannonier, Herzog stepped in to stop the fight, despite Cannonier holding his ground.

Cannonier immediately protested the stoppage, and Herzog was targeted by numerous pundits and fans on social media. After the event, Herzog promised he’d “reevaluate” his decision.

this gotta be the worst stoppage of the year pic.twitter.com/Idjk7XbDEH — UFC Alien👽 (@UfcAlien) June 9, 2024

While he admits the stoppage might’ve been premature. Anik feels Imavov and Cannonier left Herzog with few options other than to step in and save Cannonier from taking additional damage.