Rodtang wants Takeru next following triumphant return at ONE 167

Rodtang Jitmuangnon now wants to revisit unfinished business with Takeru Segawa.

The reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion wasted no time in calling out the Japanese superstar following his successful return to action at ONE 167 on Prime Video on Friday, June 7.

“I want to fight Takeru. You ready? Takeru, let’s go,” he said after defeating Denis Puric by unanimous decision in a non-title catchweight kickboxing bout.

Both men had plans to face each other at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan, this past January. However, Rodtang withdrew from the dream encounter due to a hand injury.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 — the current ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion — took Rodtang’s place on the card. He went on to defeat Takeru by way of close decision.

The clash was not without its consequences. Takeru suffered a fractured knee from Superlek’s devastating leg kicks.

Nevertheless, Takeru’s road to recovery appears to be progressing well. In fact, social media clips indicate that he is already back in training.

Takeru cornered Masaaki Noiri’s when the latter fought Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 167.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong expressed his hopes of hosting the long-awaited matchup between Rodtang and Takeru later this year.

“I want to do Rodtang vs. Takeru, 100 percent. I want to do that fight this year. Maybe in Japan, let’s see,” he said during the ONE 167 post-event press conference.