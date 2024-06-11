Rodtang wants Takeru next following triumphant return at ONE 167

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 11, 2024

Rodtang Jitmuangnon now wants to revisit unfinished business with Takeru Segawa.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon

The reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion wasted no time in calling out the Japanese superstar following his successful return to action at ONE 167 on Prime Video on Friday, June 7.

“I want to fight Takeru. You ready? Takeru, let’s go,” he said after defeating Denis Puric by unanimous decision in a non-title catchweight kickboxing bout.

Both men had plans to face each other at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan, this past January. However, Rodtang withdrew from the dream encounter due to a hand injury.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 — the current ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion — took Rodtang’s place on the card. He went on to defeat Takeru by way of close decision.

The clash was not without its consequences. Takeru suffered a fractured knee from Superlek’s devastating leg kicks.

Nevertheless, Takeru’s road to recovery appears to be progressing well. In fact, social media clips indicate that he is already back in training.

Takeru cornered Masaaki Noiri’s when the latter fought Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 167.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong expressed his hopes of hosting the long-awaited matchup between Rodtang and Takeru later this year.

“I want to do Rodtang vs. Takeru, 100 percent. I want to do that fight this year. Maybe in Japan, let’s see,” he said during the ONE 167 post-event press conference.

Rodtang moves on from weigh-in debacle

For Rodtang, the journey back to the spotlight has been nothing short of an emotional roller coaster.

Despite the excitement surrounding his return, he faced a serious setback when he missed weight by a significant margin. This forced his showdown against Denis Puric to a catchweight of 141.25 pounds.

The mishap on the scales grew after a backlash from fans, a reality that had a profound impact on the Thai hard-hitter.

“I feel relieved right now. On the day that I missed weight, I felt bad for myself, and there was heavy drama and harsh comments online. I couldn’t even pick up my phone to check,” he said.

“The Iron Man” takes full responsibility for his mistake, vowing to rectify this in his next outing.

“A lot of people talked about how I didn’t train or anything like that. When I’m training, I’m focused on that,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s necessary for me to show everyone what I’m training each day or what I’m eating each day. It’s really irrelevant.”

Kade Ruotolo

Kade Ruotolo finds himself in the crosshairs of a Filipino MMA legend

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 10, 2024
Kade Ruotolo
ONE Championship

After MMA debut win, Kade Ruotolo promises return to all-encompassing sport: “I had so much fun”

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 10, 2024

Following his triumphant MMA debut at ONE 167 on Prime Video, Kade Ruotolo is contemplating his next steps in the sport.

Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Three stars take home $50,000 performance bonuses at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 9, 2024

Three athletes stood out with their performances at ONE 167 on Prime Video on Friday, June 7, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena, and that earned them some extra cash.

Danny Kingad
ONE Championship

Danny Kingad accepts Reece McLaren’s callout: “I’m ready anytime”

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 9, 2024

Danny Kingad has made it abundantly clear he has no qualms about running it back with Reece McLaren.

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong
ONE Championship

Sitthichai fights to give family better life: “It motivates me to succeed”

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 7, 2024

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong acknowledges he is stepping into the twilight of his illustrious career.

Masaaki Noiri

Masaaki Noiri feels no pressure ahead of much-awaited debut at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 6, 2024
Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Mikey Musumeci fired up to score payback on Gabriel Sousa: "I’m f****** ready"

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 5, 2024

Mikey Musumeci intends to leave everything on the line when he runs it back with Gabriel Sousa.

Itsuki Hirata
ONE Championship

Itsuki Hirata aims for impressive win at ONE 167: “I’m confident I can get a finish”

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 5, 2024

Itsuki Hirata vows to do everything in her power to return to her winning ways.

Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Liam Harrison promises “to hurt” Katsuki Kitano in return at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 4, 2024

Liam Harrison hopes to steal the show when he returns to action in U.S. primetime.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

ONE 167: Full card and where to stream in North America

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 4, 2024

This Friday, June 7, ONE Championship is poised to electrify U.S. primetime with ONE 167 on Prime Video.