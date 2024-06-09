Referee Jason Herzog speaks out on backlash following controversial UFC Louisville main event stoppage

Referee Jason Herzog has spoken out after being at the center of controversy following UFC Louisville.

It’s rare that you see fans criticizing Herzog in unison, but that’s exactly what happened at the conclusion of this past Saturday’s UFC Fight Night. Herzog was the official inside the Octagon for the main event middleweight fight between Nassourdine Imavov and Jared Cannonier.

In the fourth round, Imavov had Cannonier hurt. “The Killa Gorilla” was wobbly, but he still fought back. Cannonier threw strikes and tried grabbing his opponent. Despite remaining in the fight, Herzog decided he had seen enough and waved the fight off for the widely panned stoppage.

