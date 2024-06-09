Danny Kingad accepts Reece McLaren’s callout: “I’m ready anytime”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 9, 2024

Danny Kingad has made it abundantly clear he has no qualms about running it back with Reece McLaren.

Danny Kingad

The possibility of a rematch between #3-ranked flyweight Kingad and #4-ranked McLaren resurfaced after the latter’s recent victory over Hu Yong at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video in May.

Following his split-decision win against Hu, McLaren wasted no time in calling out Kingad, reigniting the flames of their past encounter.

This prompted Kingad to respond to the challenge.

“[McLaren] has been telling me for a long time that he wants a rematch, and I have no problem with that. I’m ready anytime,” Kingad said.

The history between Kingad and McLaren runs deep. They clashed in the semifinals of the 2019 ONE Flyweight MMA World Grand Prix, a showdown that ended with “The King” walking away with a split-decision win.

Yet, despite the passage of time, McLaren still feels the sting of that loss, yearning for a payback on his Filipino rival.

Kingad, however, is not one to dwell on the past. While he acknowledges that both of them have evolved since their first meeting, the Lions Nation MMA member believes that history will repeat itself if given the chance.

“The difference between then and now is significant. But I believe that if it happens again, the fight won’t go to a decision. I’m sure that if it’s not a knockout, I’ll win by submission,” he said.

Danny Kingad hopes to begin road to redemption

But beyond personal vendettas and settling scores, a potential rematch between Danny Kingad and Reece McLaren holds significant implications for their respective careers.

They find themselves entrenched in the flyweight MMA rankings, each eager to climb the ladder toward championship contention.

For Kingad, a victory over McLaren could serve as a crucial stepping stone in his quest for redemption.

Hungry to bounce back from his recent defeat to Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 165, Kingad sees this rematch as an opportunity to reaffirm his status as a top contender in the division.

“We’re in the top five,” he said. “I’m #3, and he’s #4, so I see this as a chance to redeem myself and move closer to a title shot.”

