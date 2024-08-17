Jan Blachowicz says Alex Pereira is getting “Special protection” after UFC 307 news

By Curtis Calhoun - August 16, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is the latest top fighter to question the Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. booking.

Jan Blachowicz, Alex Pereira

Pereira and Rountree will headline UFC 307 on October 5th in Salt Lake City, UT. A UFC bantamweight title clash between Raquel Pennington and Julianna Peña is also booked for the co-main event.

After UFC CEO Dana White announced the news of the UFC 307 card on Friday, many on social media blasted the promotion for booking the main event. While Pereira is a deserved headliner, Rountree is the ninth-ranked light heavyweight contender, leaving many questioning why other contenders like Magomed Ankalaev weren’t considered.

Blachowicz, who fought Pereira at UFC 291, thinks Pereira’s superstar status is leading to the promotion giving him special perks and favorable matchups.

Jan Blachowicz questions the validity of Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree

In a recent tweet, Blachowicz accused Pereira of getting preferential treatment from the UFC brass.

“With all due respect to Khalil but there are at least two higher ranked contenders who are ready to fight Poatan,” Blachowicz said. “He doesn’t need special protection.”

Rountree responded to some of the post-announcement backlash by hitting back at Jamahal Hill and others in a recent interview. He was supposed to face Hill in the UFC 303 co-main event before withdrawing due to a drug-related violation.

Pereira returns to the Octagon after finishing Hill and former titleholder Jiří Procházka in 2024. He earned the then-vacant light heavyweight belt by defeating Procházka in their first fight at UFC 295.

Blachowicz lost to Pereira by split decision at UFC 291 and hasn’t fought since. He was scheduled to face Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 297 before withdrawing due to a shoulder injury.

As of this writing, Pereira hasn’t responded to Blachowicz’s tweet, but could potentially reply in the coming hours. As Pereira prepares for his next light heavyweight title defense, Blachowicz wonders if Rountree is the deserved next title challenger.

