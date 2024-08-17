Jan Blachowicz says Alex Pereira is getting “Special protection” after UFC 307 news

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is the latest top fighter to question the Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. booking.

Pereira and Rountree will headline UFC 307 on October 5th in Salt Lake City, UT. A UFC bantamweight title clash between Raquel Pennington and Julianna Peña is also booked for the co-main event.

After UFC CEO Dana White announced the news of the UFC 307 card on Friday, many on social media blasted the promotion for booking the main event. While Pereira is a deserved headliner, Rountree is the ninth-ranked light heavyweight contender, leaving many questioning why other contenders like Magomed Ankalaev weren’t considered.

Blachowicz, who fought Pereira at UFC 291, thinks Pereira’s superstar status is leading to the promotion giving him special perks and favorable matchups.