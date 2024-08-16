Khalil Rountree dismisses fan backlash after Alex Pereira fight is announced: “I think the problem is yours!”

By Josh Evanoff - August 16, 2024

Khalil Rountree doesn’t care what fans think about his fight with UFC champion Alex Pereira.

Khalil Rountree

Earlier today, Dana White took to social media and announced the full UFC 307 main card. Going down from Salt Lake City, the pay-per-view event will be headlined by a light-heavyweight title bout between Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree. The co-main event will be a women’s bantamweight clash between Raquel Pennington and Julianna Pena.

While the light-heavyweight bout is a fun one, it did catch many fans off-guard. ‘The War Horse’ is currently riding a five-fight winning streak, last defeating Anthony Smith last December. Khalil Rountree was set to fight at UFC 303 against Jamahal Hill earlier this summer but was pulled after a failed drug test.

Just a few months removed from that failed test, the light-heavyweight will face Alex Pereira. Speaking in a recent interview with Kevin Iole, Khalil Rountree announced the sudden title shot. There, he also responded to some fan criticism that ‘Poatan’ should be fighting someone like Magomed Ankalaev instead.

RELATED: DANA WHITE COMPLETELY SHOOTS DOWN ALEX PEREIRA VS. JAKE PAUL BOXING MATCH: “HE CALLS PEOPLE OUT FOR ATTENTION”

Khalil Rountree discusses UFC 307 fight announcement against Alex Pereira

In the interview, Khalil Rountree stated that he doesn’t really care about the criticism. The light-heavyweight stated that’s more of their problem, than his. Rountree also dismissed flack from his former opponent Jamahal Hill, who criticized the fight announcement on social media.

“It doesn’t affect me.” Khalil Rountree stated to Kevin Iole, when asked about criticism for his UFC 307 fight against Alex Pereira. “I understand that he’s upset for his own personal reasons, and like, okay. But it’s not really none of my business what he thinks, or what anyone else thinks. Whether it be about the business, and how things operate. I don’t think it’s terrible for the sport, I think it’s amazing for the sport.”

He continued, “I think the fans are going to be 100% hyped for this fight. You have a guy like me, you have a guy like Alex, we’re going to go head-to-head. It’s exciting for the sport, I think it’s an amazing thing for the fans… If you’re anything but excited about this fight, maybe you have the problem. I don’t think it’s the matchmakers or the company.”

What do you make of these comments from Khalil Rountree? Are you excited for his fight with UFC champion Alex Pereira?

