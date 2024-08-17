UFC 305: ‘Du Plessis vs. Adesanya’ Weigh-in Results – 1 Fighter Missed Weight

By Susan Cox - August 16, 2024

The UFC 305 weigh-ins took place today, Friday, August 16th at the UFC host hotel in Perth, Australia.

UFC 305, Dricus Du Plessis, Israel Adesanya, UFC, Results

The much-anticipated UFC 305 fight card will take place tomorrow, Saturday, August 17th at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

The main event will feature current middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) going up against former two-time champion Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA).

This will be Du Plessis’s first title defense after capturing gold by defeating Sean Strickland (29-6 MMA) this past January at UFC 297.

Adesanya has not fought since losing his title to Sean Strickland back in September of 2023 at UFC 293.

All eyes will be on the middleweight title fight tomorrow night to see if ‘Stillknocks’ will keep the crown or if ‘The Last Stylebender’ will become the middleweight champ for the third time.

The co-main event of UFC 305 will feature Kai Kara France (24-11 MMA) taking on Steve Erceg (12-2 MMA) in a flyweight bout.

Kara France has lost two in a row coming into UFC 305, his most recent loss coming against Amir Albazi (17-1 MMA) in June of 2023 by split-decision.

Erceg will also be looking for a victory after losing to Alexandre Pantoja (28-5 MMA) this past May at UFC 301. Prior to that loss ‘Astro Boy’ had won 3 in a row under the UFC banner.

The Official UFC 305 Weigh-In Results can be found below:

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

  • Dricus du Plessis (185) vs. Israel Adesanya (184)
  • Kai Kara-France (125) vs. Steve Erceg (125.5)
  • Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Dan Hooker (155.5)
  • Tai Tuivasa (265) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (259)
  • Li Jingliang (171) vs. Carlos Prates (170)

Prelims #2 (ESPN2/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

  • Junior Tafa (244) vs. Valter Walker (252)
  • Joshua Culibao (146) vs. Ricardo Ramos (145.5)
  • Casey O’Neill (125.5) vs. Luana Santos (126)
  • Jack Jenkins (145.5) vs. Herbert Burns (146)

Prelims #1 (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)

  • Tom Nolan (155.5) vs. Alex Reyes (156)
  • Song Kenan (171) vs. Ricky Glenn (171)
  • Stewart Nicoll (126) vs. Jesus Aguilar (127.5) *

*Aguilar missed flyweight weight

