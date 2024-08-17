Magomed Ankalaev blasts “Crying” Jamahal Hill after critical remarks about UFC 307 title fight

By Curtis Calhoun - August 16, 2024

UFC light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev scolded Jamahal Hill for his scathing remarks about the UFC 307 main event.

Magomed Ankalaev, Jamahal Hill

UFC 307 is headlined by UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira’s return against the surging contender Khalil Rountree Jr. Pereira returns to the Octagon following a knockout win over Jiří Procházka at UFC 303 on weeks’ notice.

After the Pereira vs. Rountree announcement by Dana White, many top light heavyweights expressed frustration with the booking. Hill, who lost to Pereira at UFC 300, vented his frustration and said the fight was “terrible for the sport”.

Ankalaev, who many expected to potentially be Pereira’s next title challenger, took a humble route in his reaction to the UFC 307 news. In addition, he took time to rip Hill’s reaction to the fight announcement.

Magomed Ankalaev calls out Jamahal Hill over UFC 307 comments

In a recent tweet, Ankalaev reacted to Hill’s frustration.

“Why is Jamahal Hill crying?” Ankalaev tweeted Friday. “[Alex] Pereira just made you sleep, get back in the [line] and work your way up or be ready for Abu Dhabi because [Aleksandar] Rakic may pull out.”

As of this writing, Hill hasn’t responded to Ankalaev’s tweet.

Ankalaev will face Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 308 in October. In his most recent fight, he finished Johnny Walker after fighting to a draw against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282 for the then-vacant title.

Ankalaev hasn’t lost since his UFC debut in 2018, a submission defeat to Paul Craig. Since then, he’s earned recent wins against the likes of Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos.

Hill earned the then-vacant title against Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 last year. He’s expected to potentially return either later this year, or the beginning of 2025 for his next Octagon assignment.

Ankalaev and Hill could potentially be on a collision course, depending on how Ankalaev’s upcoming fight plays out. As UFC 307 draws near, Ankalaev and Hill are on the outside looking in, but one of them is handling it more measured than the other.

