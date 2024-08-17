Magomed Ankalaev blasts “Crying” Jamahal Hill after critical remarks about UFC 307 title fight

Magomed Ankalaev calls out Jamahal Hill over UFC 307 comments

In a recent tweet, Ankalaev reacted to Hill’s frustration.

Why is Jamahal Hill crying? Pereira just made you sleep, get back in the like and work your way up or be ready for Abu Dhabi because Rakic may pull out — Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) August 16, 2024

“Why is Jamahal Hill crying?” Ankalaev tweeted Friday. “[Alex] Pereira just made you sleep, get back in the [line] and work your way up or be ready for Abu Dhabi because [Aleksandar] Rakic may pull out.”

As of this writing, Hill hasn’t responded to Ankalaev’s tweet.

Ankalaev will face Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 308 in October. In his most recent fight, he finished Johnny Walker after fighting to a draw against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282 for the then-vacant title.

Ankalaev hasn’t lost since his UFC debut in 2018, a submission defeat to Paul Craig. Since then, he’s earned recent wins against the likes of Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos.

Hill earned the then-vacant title against Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 last year. He’s expected to potentially return either later this year, or the beginning of 2025 for his next Octagon assignment.

Ankalaev and Hill could potentially be on a collision course, depending on how Ankalaev’s upcoming fight plays out. As UFC 307 draws near, Ankalaev and Hill are on the outside looking in, but one of them is handling it more measured than the other.