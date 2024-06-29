Volkan Oezdemir challenges Jamahal Hill to fight at UFC Paris: “I’ll put you to sleep!”

UFC fighter Volkan Oezdemir has challenged Jamahal Hill to a showdown at UFC Paris later this year.

Over the course of the last few years, Volkan Oezdemir has had his fair share of ups and downs. As we know, he once challenged for the UFC light heavyweight championship, falling short against Daniel Cormier. Alas, following that result, he dusted himself off and got back to work. Most recently, he viciously knocked out Johnny Walker to continue building some momentum in the division.

Jamahal Hill, on the other hand, is just desperate to get back in the cage. He was initially scheduled to compete at UFC 303 this weekend, but unfortunately, that’ll no longer happen. So, it makes sense that he’ll be hungry to prove himself in the Octagon at the earliest convenience.

In a recent social media post, Oezdemir made the challenge to Hill for a future collision.