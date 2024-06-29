Volkan Oezdemir challenges Jamahal Hill to fight at UFC Paris: “I’ll put you to sleep!”

By Harry Kettle - June 29, 2024

UFC fighter Volkan Oezdemir has challenged Jamahal Hill to a showdown at UFC Paris later this year.

Jamahal Hill

Over the course of the last few years, Volkan Oezdemir has had his fair share of ups and downs. As we know, he once challenged for the UFC light heavyweight championship, falling short against Daniel Cormier. Alas, following that result, he dusted himself off and got back to work. Most recently, he viciously knocked out Johnny Walker to continue building some momentum in the division.

RELATED: Johnny Walker issues statement following KO loss to Volkan Oezdemir

Jamahal Hill, on the other hand, is just desperate to get back in the cage. He was initially scheduled to compete at UFC 303 this weekend, but unfortunately, that’ll no longer happen. So, it makes sense that he’ll be hungry to prove himself in the Octagon at the earliest convenience.

In a recent social media post, Oezdemir made the challenge to Hill for a future collision.

Oezdemir wants Hill

“It’s time to do it, Jamahal! I’ll put you to sleep in Paris, “sweet dreams” [sleeping emoji]. #NoTime #UFCParis”

As we know, there’s no real way of figuring out how these two will mesh together until they actually square off. At the same time, Hill will likely want to be careful about who he battles next. He’s coming off the back of a KO loss of his own to Alex Pereira, and he knows how unpredictable things can be at light heavyweight.

Regardless of which way you look at it, this one promises to be a banger if it ever does happen.

Would you be interested in seeing Volkan Oezdemir go head to head with Jamahal Hill? If that fight does happen, who would you back to pick up the win and why? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Jamahal Hill UFC Volkan Oezdemir

