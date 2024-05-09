VADA says no nandrolone was detected in Ryan Garcia’s drug sample from Devin Haney fight
VADA has reportedly confirmed that no nandrolone was detected in Ryan Garcia’s drug sample for the Devin Haney bout.
As many of you would’ve heard, Ryan Garcia has been in the midst of a scandal following his decisive win over Devin Haney. Garcia supposedly tested positive for the banned performance enhancer Ostarine in a recent Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) test. In addition, there were also rumblings that nandrolone was found in his system.
As you can imagine, ‘King Ryan’ has been pushing back against this pretty hard. On the flip side, Haney wants answers, as he continues to come to terms with his recent defeat.
Now, as per Dan Rafael, there’s been a development in one specific area of this case.
BREAKING: Urine sample @RyanGarcia provided April 19 that was positive for Ostarine but also showed banned PED 19-Norandrosterone needed more testing to confirm. That's done. Per lab report sent to VADA, which I've obtained, it "did not confirm.” THERE IS NO 3rd test failure. pic.twitter.com/IEky8uXwsS
— Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) May 8, 2024
So yall realize I didn’t fail the tests now
No substance other then this imaginary ostrich substance
Level so low wouldn’t have any effect
THEY TRIED BUT NO LIE STANDS
PRAISE GOD
— RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 8, 2024
Garcia controversy continues
Ryan, as you can imagine, was quick to respond.
It doesn’t seem as if we’re going to get too many answers in the days that lie ahead. At some point, though, we’ll have some clarity, as this fascinating saga continues.
What do you make of the latest development in the Ryan Garcia scandal? Would you be interested in seeing him take part in a rematch against Devin Haney in the future? If so, when should it happen? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Devin Haney Ryan Garcia