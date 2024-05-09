VADA says no nandrolone was detected in Ryan Garcia’s drug sample from Devin Haney fight

By Harry Kettle - May 9, 2024

VADA has reportedly confirmed that no nandrolone was detected in Ryan Garcia’s drug sample for the Devin Haney bout.

Ryan Garcia

As many of you would’ve heard, Ryan Garcia has been in the midst of a scandal following his decisive win over Devin Haney. Garcia supposedly tested positive for the banned performance enhancer Ostarine in a recent Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) test. In addition, there were also rumblings that nandrolone was found in his system.

As you can imagine, ‘King Ryan’ has been pushing back against this pretty hard. On the flip side, Haney wants answers, as he continues to come to terms with his recent defeat.

RELATED: Report: Ryan Garcia tests positive for banned PED linked to Devin Haney boxing fight

Now, as per Dan Rafael, there’s been a development in one specific area of this case.

Garcia controversy continues

“BREAKING: Urine sample @RyanGarcia provided April 19 that was positive for Ostarine but also showed banned PED 19-Norandrosterone needed more testing to confirm. That’s done. Per lab report sent to VADA, which I’ve obtained, it “did not confirm.” THERE IS NO 3rd test failure.”

Ryan, as you can imagine, was quick to respond.

“So yall realize I didn’t fail the tests now. No substance other then this imaginary ostrich substance. Level so low wouldn’t have any effect. THEY TRIED BUT NO LIE STANDS. PRAISE GOD.”

It doesn’t seem as if we’re going to get too many answers in the days that lie ahead. At some point, though, we’ll have some clarity, as this fascinating saga continues.

What do you make of the latest development in the Ryan Garcia scandal? Would you be interested in seeing him take part in a rematch against Devin Haney in the future? If so, when should it happen? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

