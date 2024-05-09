Dmitry Menshikov targets rematch with Regian Eersel: “I want to be the champion”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 9, 2024

It’s safe to say that Dmitry Menshikov is a man on a mission.

Dmitry Menshikov

After his stunning victory at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video last Friday, May 3, the Russian striker believes he has earned the right to rematch Regian Eersel for the ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title.

On the card, he overcame adversity to pull off a come-from-behind knockout, bringing Sinsamut Klinmee to his knees in the third round.

This dramatic performance extended his winning streak to three bouts, with all outings ending in emphatic fashion.

For Menshikov, his recent string of triumphs is more than enough to warrant a rematch with Eersel.

“About the fight with him, as I mentioned before, multiple times, I want to be the champion,” he said.

Both men first collided in June 2023. There, Eersel made quick work of Menshikov, getting the job done in just 46 seconds.

This loss left a mark on Menshikov, fueling his desire for redemption.

“I’m going to do everything to be the champion. And if it’s a rematch with him, sure. I want to be the champion,” he said.

Dmitry Menshikov aims for two-sport glory

Dmitry Menshikov’s ambition goes beyond taking the Muay Thai crown from Regian Eersel.

Much like Eersel once did, he aspires to become a two-sport king. This means that he is setting his sights on newly minted ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion Alexis Nicolas.

“I want to take the belt, not just in Muay Thai, but kickboxing too. It’s my goal. I have plans for two belts,” he said.

