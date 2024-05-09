Dmitry Menshikov targets rematch with Regian Eersel: “I want to be the champion”

It’s safe to say that Dmitry Menshikov is a man on a mission.

After his stunning victory at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video last Friday, May 3, the Russian striker believes he has earned the right to rematch Regian Eersel for the ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title.

On the card, he overcame adversity to pull off a come-from-behind knockout, bringing Sinsamut Klinmee to his knees in the third round.

This dramatic performance extended his winning streak to three bouts, with all outings ending in emphatic fashion.

For Menshikov, his recent string of triumphs is more than enough to warrant a rematch with Eersel.

“About the fight with him, as I mentioned before, multiple times, I want to be the champion,” he said.

Both men first collided in June 2023. There, Eersel made quick work of Menshikov, getting the job done in just 46 seconds.

This loss left a mark on Menshikov, fueling his desire for redemption.

“I’m going to do everything to be the champion. And if it’s a rematch with him, sure. I want to be the champion,” he said.