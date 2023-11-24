Jan Blachowicz explains why he called Alex Pereira a “slimy one” following UFC 295 title win

Jan Blachowicz is explaining why he called Alex Pereira a ‘slimy one’ following his UFC 295 title win.

It was Alex Pereira (9-2 MMA) vs Jiří Procházka (29-4 MMA) in a light heavyweight title fight at UFC 295 on November 11th at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The outcome was a TKO victory for Pereira at 4:08 of round 2 to claim light heavyweight gold.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz (29-10 MMA) took to ‘X’ following Pereira’s victory with the following statement:

“I know you’re a slimy one. Calling out Izzy. Great performance and all but STFU, we have unfinished business between you and I. The judges won’t give you hand outs next time. Pathetic.”

Quite uncharacteristic of Blachowicz, but defending himself, the fighter believes he deserves a rematch with the new titleholder.

Blachowicz and Pereira met in July of this year at UFC 291, where it was ‘Poatan’ coming out victorious by split decision. Blachowicz disagreed with the judges decision.

In an interview with James Lynch, Blachowicz gave his analogy of Pereira:

“Great performance, great win but anyway I’m angry because that should be my fight you know. I was, in that moment when I saw the results, I wasn’t surprised about the results but I was surprised about what he say after the fight. Then he call out Izzy again, I said no I can’t believe it, one more time, come on. Give me break.”

Continuing the 40-year-old congratulated Pereira on his latest victory (h/t MMANews):

“You’ve got some business to do with me here because I believe that I won our fight so first of all me, and then after you can do what you want to do. That’s why I was so angry but anyway, great performance, great win. He is a double champ so congratulations to him.”

Do you believe Jan Blachowicz is deserving of another title shot against Alex Pereira?

