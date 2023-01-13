Jeff Molina claimed James Krause “at times has the scoop on injuries” in leaked discord message

Jeff Molina is another UFC fighter suspended for the betting scandal and more information on him has been revealed.

On November 5, Darrick Minner took on Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and in the hours before the fight, the betting odds changed drastically. A ton of money came in on Nuerdanbieke to win and win by first-round knockout which he did. To begin the fight, it was clear Minner was injured and after the fight, the bout was under investigation.

Since then, James Krause – the head coach of Minner – was suspended along with Minner. Then, weeks later, Jeff Molina – another fighter Krause coaches – was also suspended which he said was for betting on fights. Yet, in Krause’s discord, Molina posted a message saying Krause had the scoop on injuries, which is not a good site.

“He’s trained w/ a lot of the fighters, lives and breathes this sport as a coach/fighter, & at times has the scoop on injuries — non-announced matchups — how fighters look like in camp, etc.,” Molina wrote in the discord, in a leaked message to ESPN. “In stocks this is called insider trading in MMA betting it’s called James Krause. For the last 6 months all my bills including mortgage and car note have been paid via Krause’s picks. Do yourself a favor and join the VIP.”

Whether or not that played a role in Molina being suspended by the commission is uncertain. Yet, it obviously isn’t a good look for Molina as well as Krause.

As for his fighting career, Jeff Molina is 11-2 and a perfect 3-0 in the UFC. He last fought back in June where he beat Zhalgas Zhumagulov by split decision. His other UFC wins are a TKO win over Daniel da Silva and a decision win over Aoriqileng.

What do you make of Jeff Molina’s message in James Krause’s discord group? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!