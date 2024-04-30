Alex Perez booked for June 15th UFC return just days after UFC Vegas 91 main event KO

By Curtis Calhoun - April 30, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Alex Perez is already set for his next fight just days after a vicious knockout victory.

Alex Perez

Perez will make a quick turnaround and face Tagir Ulanbekov at UFC Vegas 93 on June 15th. MMA journalist Marcel Dorff was among the first to report the news of the Perez vs. Ulanbekov booking.

As of this writing, it’s uncertain if Perez vs. Ulanbekov will serve as the main event for the card, or if the UFC matchmakers will add a separate headliner.

Perez is just hours removed from knocking out Matheus Nicolau at UFC Vegas 91 on Saturday. He snapped a three-fight losing streak and earned his first KO win since 2020.

The victory was also Perez’s first career UFC main event win after falling to then-champion Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 255. Before his recent three-fight losing streak, he earned impressive wins over the likes of Jussier Formiga and Jordan Espinosa.

Alex Perez vs. Tagir Ulanbekov added to UFC Vegas 93

Perez will face another tough test against Ulanbekov, one of the top grapplers in the UFC flyweight division. Ulanbekov most recently defeated Cody Durden by submission at UFC 296 back in December.

Ulanbekov has won back-to-back fights since a defeat to Tim Elliott at UFC 272. He is 4-1 in his UFC tenure with recent victories over Bruno Silva and Nate Maness.

Perez and Ulanbekov are both vying for title contention in the stacked flyweight division. UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will face Steve Erceg in the UFC 301 main event this Saturday in Rio de Janeiro.

Another win could potentially move Perez into a No. 1 contender fight. He’s also targeting rematches with Pantoja and rising contender Muhammad Mokaev.

UFC Vegas 93 also features the returns of Andrei Arlovski, Ikram Aliskerov, and Jimmy Flick. The rest of the card is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Perez UFC

