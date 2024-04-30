Alex Perez booked for June 15th UFC return just days after UFC Vegas 91 main event KO

UFC flyweight contender Alex Perez is already set for his next fight just days after a vicious knockout victory.

Perez will make a quick turnaround and face Tagir Ulanbekov at UFC Vegas 93 on June 15th. MMA journalist Marcel Dorff was among the first to report the news of the Perez vs. Ulanbekov booking.

As of this writing, it’s uncertain if Perez vs. Ulanbekov will serve as the main event for the card, or if the UFC matchmakers will add a separate headliner.

Perez is just hours removed from knocking out Matheus Nicolau at UFC Vegas 91 on Saturday. He snapped a three-fight losing streak and earned his first KO win since 2020.

The victory was also Perez’s first career UFC main event win after falling to then-champion Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 255. Before his recent three-fight losing streak, he earned impressive wins over the likes of Jussier Formiga and Jordan Espinosa.